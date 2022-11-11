HTLS 2022: Pankaj Tripathi explains why people find him repetitive in new seasons of Criminal Justice and Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi addressed claims of being ‘repetitive’ on the OTT platforms and explained why he simply cannot come up with a new character in the new seasons of his hit shows like Criminal Justice and Mirzapur. In a conversation with Sonal Kalra, HT’s chief managing editor-entertainment and lifestyle during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Pankaj opened up about his thoughts on being typecast because he revived his popular roles in the new seasons.

Pankaj said, “The task is to do what you did in season 1. But, with new incidents, situations and conflicts, and the basic characteristics of the role, like Kaleen Bhaiya, will remain the same in Seasons 1, 2 and 3. It is the same for the film as well. On that note, Fukrey 3 is going to be here. I play Panditji and did the same thing in this time.”

“But yes, after 2 seasons of Criminal Justice and Mirzapur, I feel this is it. This should end here. Let’s just do something new and different. Because at times, I have heard from people ‘this is getting repetitive Pankaj.’ The task is to be repetitive only. My duty is to repeat what I have already done. Not about the scenarios, but, how can I come up with a new character? I have to carry forward the same character in a new situation,” he further explained.

Pankaj was joined by Raveena Tandon in the session.

The actor was last seen in filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Released in early this year, in the film Pankaj appears in the role of Gangaram who sets out in search of a tiger in order to sacrifice himself and end the problems of his village suffering from famine. Besides him, it also has Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Pankaj will be next starring in Akshay Kumar's upcoming Oh My God! 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON