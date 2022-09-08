Masaba Gupta shares her childhood pic from when she spent ‘hours’ in the sun

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta shared a childhood picture of her on Instagram. In the photo, a little Masaba is standing in a small crowd wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans. Masaba is actor Neeena Gupta and her ex-boyfriend, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards' daughter. Also Read: Neena Gupta on Masaba Gupta's struggle with acne, curly hair: 'She would look at my long hair, skin and wonder...'

Sharing the photo, Masaba wrote, “LOL - us watching the opposition. From a tennis tournament ages back! And just look at our glorious chocolate skin from hours & hours in the sun #littlemasaba." Rytasha Rathore, who essays the role of Gia, her best friend on Netflix show Masaba Masaba commented, “She’s so glorious I love her." Actor Amruta Subhash dropped heart emojis.

One fan commented, “Omg I can’t believe it." Complimenting her skin tone, one said, “I think the expression on chocolate skin knew she will become the future of fashion with the most attractive physical appearance.” Another one recalled, “I had the same skin tone due to hours of playing under the scorching sun. No complaints. Loved it. Finally, someone is acknowledging it to be awesome." Calling her ‘too observant’, one said, “Soo observant even back then @masabagupta inspiring many.” One fan who got confused seeing the picture said, “For a second I thought this was @serenawilliams.” Another one said, “Serena Williams and you look like childhood twins.” Serena Williams is an American tennis player.

Masaba, a fashion designer by profession made her acting debut in 2020 with Netflix's Masaba Masaba. The second season of the show came on July 29. The show's sequel comes months after the actor-designer received acclaim for playing the role of Saiba, a woman deep into dating apps, in Prime Video's Modern Love Mumbai.

