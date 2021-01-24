Shahbaz Khan: Roles I’m offered must suit my personality

With a career spanning over 30 years in television and film industry, actor Shahbaz Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with cricket-based series ‘Game of Sexes’ which is currently being shot in Moradabad.

“I was getting work but I didn’t want to take up just anything for the sake of it. I was waiting for something interesting and Deepak Pandey’s concept on mixed-gender cricket excited me,” said the ‘Chandrakanta’ and ‘Sword of Tipu Sultan’ actor.

Talking about his character in the series he said, “I’m playing a very interesting role of a former world-class coach who is making a comeback to regain his lost glory and build a team. First time, I will be seen playing a South Indian character named Prakash Shetty.”

Before the lockdown he shot for films ‘Galtiyan’ with a new cast along with Imran Khan Popo’s ‘Main Bhi’. At present Shahbaz is going slow and selective.

“Last, I played Akbar in ‘…Salim Anarkali’ and Dashrath in ‘…Luv Kush’. I don’t want to do daily soaps so want to do less TV for now. As far as historical and mythological shows, I feel I have something to perform so I accept them. The lockdown was a good time for self-discovery and introspection. I started my career with TV and will keep doing it provided there is something for me to deliver. Roles I’m offered must suit my personality,” he said.

On why he has slowed down he said, “I have never asked for work earlier nor I can do that now! God has been kind and I keep getting good performance-oriented work. Be it films or OTT series, the same kind of actors are being repeated as largely casting director’s favourites are being selected. To break groupism and lobbying, these casting directors came into business but unfortunately they too became a part of the syndicate.”

Shahbaz was in Lucknow last month for an event. Before that, he was part of ‘Ram Leela’ held in Ayodhya where he played Ravan. “As my ‘walda’ (mother) hailed from Agra I have a very close connection with the state. I’m very frequent to Lucknow for some event or the other and love being here,” he shared.