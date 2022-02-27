Shweta Tripathi Sharma feels now the challenge with OTT is to “keep the quality up”

As someone who has done a lot of work in the digital space, actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma is reveling in the growth of medium in the country. She feels the quality of content is also high, at par with the West.

“Scared Games actually raised the bar. OTT work was happening before it too, but we were like, ‘This is a new beast and we don’t know what to do with it’. When the series came, all the other shows and producers had to raise the bar. There is good quality content coming from our own country, aapko bahar dekhne ki zarurat nah haii, it is at par with the West,” she says.

However, the 36-year-old has a concern which she hopes the makers are taking note of. And that is quality check.

“On the streaming platforms, it is all about that one click, so it makes it all the more difficult to engage the audiences as compared to films. The characters, storyline, depth and layer, music, everything has to be top notch. I think it is very challenging and hats off to all directors who are managing it. Now the real challenge is to keep the quality up, especially at a time when so many people are entering this space,” she tells us.

The actor, who has been a part of web projects like Raat Akeli Hai, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, The Gone Game and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, says that the ones that have smaller budgets need to make sure that quality of the projects don’t get hampered.

“If you have a smaller budget for a project and you want the same quality like another big budget project, then that is not possible. That commercial aspect has to be taken care of. The platforms have that responsibility. We actors have that responsibility and we should not budge chaahe budget job hi ho. Quality is the most important thing, no matter what the project or the platform is,” she adds.