Star Wars spin-off show Andor returning for season two. Check release date, other details

The second season of Andor, a Star Wars spin-off show starring Diego Luna in the lead, will premiere on Disney on April 22, 2025, the streamer has announced. Disney shared the news of the sophomore chapter's release date in a post on Instagram on Saturday evening. (Also Read | Andor review: Star Wars storytelling has never been more mature, moody and grounded) Diego Luna played the lead in the Star Wars series Andor.

"On April 22, 2025, #Andor returns to #DisneyPlus," the streaming service wrote alongside a poster of the series.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the 12-episode second season will span four years, structured into three-episode arcs. Each arc will cover a few consecutive days within a different year, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Andor explores the origins of Andor and his journey towards becoming a revolutionary for the Rebel Alliance that goes up against the Galactic Empire in the galaxy far, far away.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the first season of Andor brought back Luna as the thief-turned-Rebel spy, Cassian Andor, a character he first played in the 2016 hit film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The first season debuted in September 2022 and received widespread acclaim for its storytelling, character development, and mature approach to the franchise as well as how it delved into the darker and more nuanced aspects of rebellion.

Besides Diego Luna, actors Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay and Varada Sethu are also returning for the second season.