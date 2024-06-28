62 crore in India endured severe heatwave in June, highest globally: Analysis

In mid-June, nearly 62 crore (619 million) people in India endured extreme heat conditions aggravated and worsened by climate change, according to an analysis by climate scientists released on Thursday.

India topped the list of countries globally with the highest number of people affected by extreme heat in mid-June, followed by China, Indonesia, and Nigeria, according to a rapid attribution analysis by scientists at Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators who research and report on the impacts of climate change and how it affects people's lives.

“The heatwave in India, spanning from June 16-24, saw temperatures in some regions approaching 50 degrees Celsius, with night-time (minimum temperature) lows at a record 37 degrees Celsius. The intense heat resulted in over 40,000 cases of heatstroke and more than 100 deaths across the country,” the analysis read.

Northwest India, especially Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, were the worst affected due to high heat stress hours during June. Doctors noted a disturbing trend of labourers suffering sudden cardiac arrest despite having no history of high lipid profiles, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

“Heat waves can cause a significant threat to cardiovascular health, particularly for the elderly and those with chronic heart conditions. We saw this for those employed in the construction sector across several cities in Bihar. The physiological stress caused by high temperatures can trigger adverse effects on the heart and blood vessels,” said Om Prakash Narayan Arya, senior cardiologist, Ninti Cardiac Care in Muzaffarpur.

Another senior cardiologist, Girija Shankar Jha said there was an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes during high temperatures. “It is crucial for individuals, especially those with cardiovascular issues, to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to heat, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath during heat waves.”

Extreme heat impacted nearly 5 billion people globally in June

Globally, more than 4.97 billion people experienced extreme heat during the same period, representing over 60% of the world's population. “More than a century of burning coal, oil, and natural gas has given us an increasingly dangerous world,” said Andrew Pershing, director of climate science at Climate Central.

“The heatwaves popping up around the world this summer are unnatural disasters that will become more and more common until carbon pollution stops.”

The increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves was attributed to human-driven climate change, the Climate Central analysis read. China saw 57.9 crores (579 million) people affected, with temperatures hitting 50 degrees Celsius. In Indonesia, 23.1 crores (231 million) people faced severe heat, while Nigeria reported 20.6 crores (206 million) impacted. Other heavily impacted countries included Brazil (17.6 crores), Bangladesh (17.1 crores), and the United States of America (16.5 crores)​​.

The analysis highlighted the extreme weather event impacting the ongoing Copa America football tournament where an assistant referee collapsed due to the heat stress during a match in Kansas City, USA, between Peru and Canada, when temperatures hit 38ºC and humidity levels were above 50%.

Meanwhile, extreme heat during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia resulted in the deaths of at least 1,300 pilgrims, with temperatures touching 52 degrees Celsius. The city of Mecca experienced temperatures made at least three times more likely due to climate change every day since May​, said climate researchers.

“While officials did have measures in place in an effort to combat the effects of the heat, the death toll still rose. This is a classic example of climate change adaptation not being able to keep up with the extreme temperatures caused by fossil fuel emissions,” said Fahad Saeed, scientist at Climate Analytics, a global climate science and policy institute.

The Acropolis in Athens, Greece had to be shut down due to temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius, with six tourists dying due to the extreme heat. The US faced two consecutive heatwaves, leading to significant health emergencies and fatalities, particularly in Mexico, where 125 people died due to temperatures reaching 52 degrees Celsius in Sonora. ​

The current trajectory of global warming, projected to rise nearly 3 degrees Celsius, will make extreme heatwaves that previously occurred twice a century a nearly triennial event. Keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, as per the Paris Agreement, is crucial to reducing the frequency and severity of such heatwaves, the Climate Central analysis recommended.

In Numbers:

Scientists at Climate Central analysed the role of climate change on global temperatures over the period 16-24 June and estimated the number of people being affected by them. They found that 4.97 billion people experienced extreme heat made at least three times more likely by climate change over the period. This includes:

619 million people in India

579 million people in China

231 million people in Indonesia

206 million people in Nigeria

176 million people in Brazil

171 million people in Bangladesh

165 million people in the US

152 million people in Europe (excluding Russia)

123 million people in Mexico

121 million people in Ethiopia

103 million people in Egypt