Sexy, cool, everything you need now: Best celebrity-inspired summer outfits for you

Dressing for summer in the city is no mean feat. Having to navigate hot weather with sweltering public transport, while looking good is trying, to say the least.

Whether you opt for a pretty summer dress (with comfortable shoes) or tactical loose-fitting breezy looks, there are many ways to get it right. Take your style inspiration from these actors who have it nailed:

1. The T-shirt and jeans combo has been under-appreciated of late, so it’s worth remembering it’s one of the best, effortless summer combos. Deepika Padukone jazzes up her basic Topshop tee and Isabel Marant jeans with some cool shoe choice — white sneakers from Nike.

2. Kalki Koechlin’s summer in the city uniform is a winner: A simple, ankle-touching powder blue and white summer dress from Sameer Madan. We’re fans of the brown sandals, too.

3. Shilpa Shetty knows the power of loose-fitting clothes in hot weather. This breezy look from Rajesh Pratap Singh is keeping her cool, in more ways than one. We love the chic high bun too.

4. The whole office is crushing over Vaani Kapoor’s flirty floral dress. Her summery blush pink number from Hemant & Nandita and romantic curls are perfect for a summer’s date in the sun.

5. Kangana Ranaut is the picture of smart-casual in her grey hand-woven linen saree from Anavila and matching flats from Tods. Extra points for her quirky space buns and specs.

6. Karisma Kapoor nails summer cocktail dressing with this Bibhu Mohapatra creation. She chose to wear the sleeveless dress with mesh detail and thigh-high slit with black strappy heels for a subtly sexy look. The midi length prevented it from looking too much.

7. Katrina Kaif gives us weekend style inspiration with her tank and striped denim cutoff shorts combo. Never underestimate the power of high-waisted shorts. Never.

8. Malaika Arora exudes effortless style in her white tank and ripped denims with floral patchwork. She accessorised her low-key look with a chunky Gucci belt and white sneakers. We love it all.

9. If all else fails pair your favourite printed summer dress with matchy-matchy jacket a la Alia Bhatt. She looks ladylike but summer-ready in her blush pink loose-fitting ensemble from Nakita Singh.

10. Sonam Kapoor is not afraid to let her feminine side shine in head-to-toe Gucci: An embellished dress from Gucci’s Pre Fall 2017 collection, red leather heels and drool-worthy leather sling bag.

11. Leave it to Disha Patani to turn a striped short dress into an edgy, rock n’ roll outfit. She delivers the best springy outfit ever n her strapless Shopbop number, made cooler with her white Puma sneakers. Chic.

12. Shraddha Kapoor proves black isn’t going anywhere fast whilst out and about in her Deme By Gabriella top and Zara shorts. She added a denim jacket, also from Zara, to demonstrate just how well a shorts and jacket combo works for even in summer.

