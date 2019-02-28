12 aspiring coaches from Yuwa undergoing training in Spain

A dozen aspiring coaches from Yuwa, a Jharkhand-based NGO working for girl empowerment, are currently undergoing a two-week advance level football training program at Read Sociedad football club in Spain.

BookASmile, a charity initiative of BookMyShow has partnered with Laureus Sport for Good award winners to extend support to 12 aspiring football coaches.

The coaches are being directly trained by the players of the academy, which is one of the most popular clubs playing at La Liga, the Spanish football league.

The training program has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the tactical and management skills of the selected aspiring coaches, who will then use their learning and experiences to train the teams back in India.

The 12 selected trainees coach 180 girls along side mentoring and guiding other football coaches for YUWA.

“While society teaches girls to fit in, Yuwa coaches teaches girls to stand out. With long-standing support from BookASmile, we’re thrilled for our coaches to have the opportunity to train with a world-class La Liga team,” said Franz Gastler, co-founder YUWA.

“The group of ten young women and two men will be taking their experience back to over 450 girls playing every day in nine villages in Jharkhand,” he added.

Kusum Kumari, a 17-year-old football player, coach, and student at YUWA said: “This is my first visit overseas to learn how to coach. I’m excited to understand how we can structure our football sessions practically on the ground, from Real Sociedad. I hope to apply my learnings from Spain to my team at Yuwa.” The group will be training at San Sebastian, Spain till March 11.

