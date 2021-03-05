UK Covid-19 trial finds no benefit of gout drug in hospitalised adults
A large British trial has halted enrolments to test gout drug colchicine as a potential treatment for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, after a sub-study of the trial found that the medication did not have any effect on the patients.
An independent panel suggested pausing recruitment of volunteers in the colchicine arm of the trial based on a preliminary analysis, scientists involved in UK's RECOVERY study said. The study is the world's largest trial of treatments for hospitalised Covid-19 adults.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treatment based on CRISPR can stop replication of Covid-19, flu viruses: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against virus variants: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa regulator at 'advanced' stage of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian study finds multiple mutations, unique proteins in coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers identify cause, potential treatment for Covid-induced heart damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mutating Covid-19 mars optimism initially brought on by vaccines: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of eminent personalities inoculated
- These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial: Bharat Biotech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech releases Phase 3 results, says Covaxin has 81% efficacy rate
- Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows how Covid-19 can impact functioning of heart muscles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Pharmacy of the world’ flexes its vaccine manufacturing muscle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches, confusion: Teething trouble for renewed drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox