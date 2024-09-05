Creating greater impact through collaboration

Growth is the essence of creation. Whether it involves an individual or an organisation, we all strive to grow, and to do so in a sustainable manner. Moreover, we aspire to have a greater impact on our society. However, this aspiration cannot be realised without collaboration—whether formal or informal. Often, what we possess alone is insufficient. We need the support, skills, and resources of others. To collaborate effectively, we must shed our insecurities and create shared value that benefits every partner who joins hands with us. Collaboration (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Allow me to share a story from the Panchatantra. Once upon a time, an elephant destroyed the nest of a sparrow. Disheartened, the sparrow sought help from her friend, a frog, who introduced her to a woodpecker and a fly. Together, the sparrow, frog, woodpecker, and fly collaborated to bring down the elephant. The fly buzzed in the elephant’s ear, making it drowsy and thirsty. The woodpecker pecked its eyes, blinding it. The frog croaked near a cliff, leading the blind elephant to believe there was water nearby. As the elephant reached the cliff’s edge, the sparrow pushed it off.

This story highlights the power of collaboration. Despite being smaller than the elephant individually, the collective expertise of the sparrow and her friends allowed them to overcome the giant. This demonstrates how crucial it is to seek collaboration to overcome significant challenges. We need to encourage a mindset shift towards embracing collaboration as a means of acquiring expertise from diverse sources.

We all have our limitations. Our skills can only take us so far on our own. To advance to the next level of growth, we need new skills, often acquired through collaboration. The skills required to build something from zero to 100 are different from those needed to take it from 100 to 1,000. This journey demands unlearning old habits and embracing new perspectives. Growth requires a willingness to learn and unlearn, to retain some skills while acquiring new ones from others.

A prime example of the value of collaboration is HCL's strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard (HP). In 2007, HCL entered a five-year partnership with HP, a much larger global entity. Although HP could have easily overshadowed HCL, Shiv Nadar, HCL’s founder, took the risk. He sought to learn how to build processes and manage larger organisations. This partnership was crucial for HCL's growth, enabling it to scale from 100 to 10,000 employees and beyond. Collaboration with HP provided the expertise and experience necessary for this exponential growth.

However, sustainable collaboration hinges on shared goals. The driving forces behind successful collaboration are common objectives, resource optimisation, and mutual learning. Incentives in collaboration can extend beyond monetary rewards. When Shiv Nadar decided to establish VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, a free residential school for meritorious rural students in Uttar Pradesh, he was happy to partner with the state government, even though he could spearhead the initiatives on his own. The idea to partner with the government for the academy was to reach to a wider audience. Over a decade later, this collaboration continues to thrive, driven by the shared vision of providing quality education.

As we look to the future, it is clear that collaboration will continue to play a vital role in driving sustainable growth and creating a positive impact. In an increasingly interconnected world, the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse partners will be a crucial skill. By fostering a culture of collaboration, we can harness the collective power of individuals and organisations to address the complex challenges of our time and build a better future for all.

However, one of the reasons we often hesitate to enter into partnerships could be the concern over quality or perfection. Collaborations come with uncertainties, and in our pursuit of perfection, we may fear taking risks. However, it is essential to recognise that collaboration, by its very nature, involves dealing with these uncertainties. The pursuit of perfection can often become an impediment to progress. It is crucial not to let the quest for perfection hinder progress. As they say, perfection is the enemy of the good. Sometimes, ‘good enough’ is sufficient to move forward. We have to embrace collaboration as a catalyst for achieving shared goals and driving meaningful impact. Instead of striving for unattainable perfection, we should aim for continuous improvement and recognize that collaboration can help us achieve this.

Ratan Tata once said, "If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together." This wisdom underscores the collective strength of collaboration in achieving long-term success. Addressing common hesitations and barriers to collaboration can unlock the potential for significant growth and impact. Don't hesitate to seek out partnerships. Embrace collaboration as a strategic imperative for sustainable growth and greater societal impact.

Collaboration is not just nice to have; it is a necessity for sustainable growth and greater impact. By embracing collaboration, learning from others, and building trust, we can achieve our goals and make a lasting difference in society.

This article is authored by Sundar Mahalingam, president of strategy at HCL Corporation and Shiv Nadar Foundation.