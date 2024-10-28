AI, IoT and robotics integration revolutionising industries

The fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics is transforming industries at a scale previously unimaginable, and at the center of this revolution is the integration of these technologies with building infrastructure to optimise vertical material distribution. Historically, industries like health care, hospitality, and warehousing have faced significant challenges in managing the movement of goods between floors. The reliance on manual labour has long been a critical factor contributing to inefficiencies, delays, and increased operational costs. But as businesses continue to embrace automation, the dynamic is shifting—particularly in multi-floor environments where internal logistics play a crucial role in the overall workflow. Artificial intelligence.(Thinkstock)

At the heart of this transformation is the integration of automation with building lifts. This system allows robotic vehicles and automated material-handling systems to transport goods autonomously between floors, dramatically altering the traditional logistics models in hospitals, hotels, and warehouses. In many of these settings, material distribution has historically required significant manpower, especially when moving items vertically across multiple floors. Whether it's the delivery of linens in a hotel or the movement of medical supplies in a hospital, inefficiencies in internal logistics often result in delays, increased labour costs, and operational challenges. The introduction of automation—specifically, AI-driven systems capable of vertical material distribution—promises to reshape how industries handle their logistics.

Imagine a system where goods are automatically loaded onto a robot, which then uses a lift to transport them to the required floor without any human intervention. This is no longer a futuristic concept; it is becoming a reality in several sectors. By integrating robotic systems with AI-based algorithms and IoT-enabled connectivity, businesses can ensure that materials are moved quickly, safely, and accurately across multiple levels of a building. This integration does more than simply automate; it introduces a new level of efficiency that improves operations while reducing costs. It also opens up new possibilities for industries that rely heavily on internal logistics, allowing them to rethink their approaches to material distribution and customer service.

The marriage of AI and IoT with robotics has paved the way for more intelligent and autonomous systems, capable of taking on tasks that once required human oversight. In the context of vertical material distribution, AI-based algorithms enable these systems to navigate complex environments, make decisions in real-time, and optimise their routes. For example, in a hospital, an AI-powered system integrated with lifts might prioritise the delivery of essential medical supplies to an operating room or intensive care unit, while delaying the transport of non-critical items like linens or food trays for patients and doctors. This real-time decision-making ability allows the system to enhance both the speed and accuracy of internal logistics.

IoT further enhances the functionality of these systems by enabling connectivity across the entire building. Through the use of IoT sensors embedded in the infrastructure, lifts, and even the goods themselves, the system can monitor the flow of materials throughout the facility, ensuring that deliveries are made at precisely the right time and to the correct location. This level of connectivity not only streamlines operations but also creates a seamless flow of information between various components of the automation system, such as inventory management platforms, supply chains, and internal logistics. The result is a synchronised, highly efficient workflow that significantly reduces the risk of errors and delays.

For instance, in a large hotel, the system could automatically deliver not only linens but also in-room dining trays to the correct floors and rooms based on real-time data from room service requests. Similarly, in a hospital, the system can transport food for patients and staff between departments, freeing up medical staff to focus on patient care. In these settings, the ability to move goods between floors efficiently and accurately is crucial to maintaining high service levels, and the introduction of automation addresses long-standing inefficiencies.

The integration of AI-driven automation with lifts has far-reaching implications for industries like healthcare, hospitality, and warehousing, where internal logistics are vital to daily operations. Each of these industries has unique needs, but they all share a common challenge: The need to move materials quickly, safely, and efficiently between floors.

In hospitals, time is of the essence, especially when it comes to the delivery of critical medical supplies or equipment. Traditionally, hospital staff have been responsible for manually transporting materials such as medications, sterile supplies, and even food trays between departments, often leading to delays in care. With the integration of AI-powered robotic systems into hospital lifts, these routine tasks can be automated. AI algorithms enable these systems to not only navigate the complex layouts of hospitals but also make real-time decisions regarding priority deliveries. For example, if a surgical team urgently requires a particular set of instruments, the system can recognise this need and ensure that the supplies are delivered immediately, bypassing less urgent deliveries. In this way, automation enhances both the efficiency of internal logistics and the quality of patient care.

Moreover, robotic systems can be used to transport hazardous materials, such as bio-waste, which poses safety risks to staff. By automating the transport of these materials, hospitals can reduce the risk of contamination and improve overall safety. The ability to autonomously manage internal logistics also minimises the need for staff to move between floors, which can be especially important in environments where infection control is critical, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In hotels, automation in vertical material distribution has the potential to dramatically enhance guest experience. The timely delivery of room service or housekeeping items is crucial in maintaining high levels of guest satisfaction, and delays can result in negative feedback. By integrating robotic systems with building lifts, hotels can ensure that services are delivered on time, every time. For example, automated room service could be managed entirely through an AI-driven system, where food trays are autonomously transported to the correct floors and rooms without the need for manual handling. This not only reduces service delays but also allows hotel staff to focus on more personalised guest interactions, which can further enhance the overall experience.

Additionally, hotels often deal with large volumes of linens, cleaning supplies, and other materials that need to be transported between floors. Automating this process allows housekeeping departments to operate more efficiently, ensuring that rooms are cleaned and ready for guests in a timely manner. The integration of robotic systems with lifts eliminates much of the manual labour traditionally involved in these tasks, allowing hotels to reduce labour costs while improving service quality.

In the fast-paced world of e-commerce and warehousing, where order fulfillment must be quick and accurate, the ability to move goods between floors efficiently is vital. As warehouses expand vertically to maximise space, the use of AI-driven systems integrated with lifts becomes increasingly important. Traditionally, multi-floor warehouses have relied on human labour to transport goods between storage areas, but this is both time-consuming and prone to error. By automating the process, businesses can significantly reduce fulfillment times and improve accuracy, as goods can be transported to packing stations or shipping areas without manual intervention. This not only improves efficiency but also enables warehouses to meet the high demands of e-commerce customers, who expect rapid delivery times.

In a real-world example, a health care facility that integrated Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and building lifts to manage internal logistics reported a 25% reduction in operational costs. By reducing reliance on manual labour and improving the efficiency of material movement, the facility was able to streamline its logistics operations and reinvest the savings in other critical areas of patient care.

The use of automation in vertical material distribution also allows warehouses to operate 24/7, as robotic systems do not require rest or breaks. This continuous operation capability further enhances productivity and reduces operational costs. By integrating robotic systems with IoT-enabled lifts, warehouses can optimise their space utilisation, as goods can be stored and retrieved more efficiently across multiple floors.

While the integration of AI, IoT, and robotics in vertical material distribution offers numerous benefits, it is not without its challenges. One of the primary barriers to widespread adoption is the high initial cost of deploying these systems. The integration of robotic systems with building infrastructure, as well as the purchase of the necessary hardware and software, requires significant investment. However, as the cost of these technologies continues to decrease, and as businesses recognise the long-term savings in labour costs and operational efficiency, adoption is expected to rise.

Another challenge is the complexity of integrating these systems with existing infrastructure. Buildings, particularly older ones, may require upgrades to accommodate the advanced technology required for AI-driven automation. Careful planning and coordination are needed to ensure that all systems, from lifts to inventory management platforms, are synchronised and functioning properly.

Looking ahead, the future of automated vertical material distribution is bright. As AI algorithms become more sophisticated and IoT connectivity improves, these systems will become even more capable of handling complex tasks. The adoption of 5G technology, in particular, promises to enhance the responsiveness and connectivity of these systems, allowing for faster and more reliable communication between devices.

In a nutshell, the integration of AI-driven automation with building lifts is transforming the way industries handle vertical material distribution. By leveraging the power of AI, IoT, and robotics, businesses in sectors like health care, hospitality, and warehousing are able to optimise their internal logistics, reduce costs, and improve service levels. As these technologies continue to evolve, the possibilities for further automation are endless, promising a future where efficiency, accuracy, and safety are enhanced across the board.

This article is authored by Aman Moudgil, director, Gilco Global.