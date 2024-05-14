Navigating the digital workplace revolution

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the definition of the workplace is undergoing a radical transformation. The emergence of the digital workplace marks a vital shift, seamlessly amalgamating culture, operations, and technology. This dynamic ecosystem is now steering towards a future where innovative solutions like virtual meeting rooms and Digilockers take centre-stage, redefining the future of work. The workplace of the future can be envisioned as a dynamic and adaptable environment, fostering a seamless blend of virtual and physical interactions. It would be a future where the boundaries between traditional and digital work paradigms dissolve, giving rise to a comprehensive digital strategy that anticipates and embraces the evolving needs of engagement, productivity, and adaptability. Digital workforce

The shift towards virtual and digital solutions does not stem as a mere response to current challenges but a strategic imperative for the future of workplaces. As organisations increasingly recognise the limitations of conventional solutions, there is a growing realisation that the future of work demands a transformative approach. Thus, next-generation meeting spaces emerge from a desire to overcome the constraints of traditional setups, offering a dynamic and flexible environment that can adapt to the evolving demands of the modern workforce.

In today’s scenario, digital workplaces are becoming an immersive, multifaceted experience. Seamlessly engaging in two different meetings at once is very similar to physically transitioning between meeting rooms. These next-generation meeting spaces go beyond mere participation; they are meticulously structured for automated efficiency. These enable the convenience of leaving a meeting space with automated meeting minutes and actionable insights, mirroring the dynamics of real-world meetings.

The experience within next-generation meeting spaces transcends mere participation, mirroring real-world meetings' dynamics. Organisations these days demand expanded CXO monitoring and personalised experiences, aligning with the commitment to elevate user interactions. The integration of real-time data insights, conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI), and GenAI prototypes reflects the commitment to advancing collaborative spaces. Conversational AI and integrated self-healing with virtual agents not only enhance user interactions but also elevate the overall digital workplace experience.

The immersive capabilities, including Metaverse, take centre-stage in onboarding, training, learning, virtual meetings, and events. Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) play a crucial role in remote support and field services. Teams are connected to a central command center for guided video resolution, creating a seamless bridge between physical and virtual realms.

Attributes such as pervasive automation, predictive support, and immersive experiences reflect the trajectory of next-generation meeting spaces. The emphasis on organisational change management and end-user analytics tools underscores the dedication to a seamless and personalised digital workplace.

Digilockers, a touchless, self-sufficient solution revolutionising device management, serve as a high-tech vending machine for devices. In case of a malfunctioning device, it can be placed in the locker, and a configured, operational device can be retrieved. Digilockers prioritise minimal human interaction and maximum productivity, especially in break-fix scenarios. They empower employees to enhance productivity while reducing reliance on traditional information technology (IT) support.

The evolution of Digilockers aligns with the broader trends shaping the digital workplace. Attributes sought by organisations include expanding XLA frameworks and XPIs to support business outcomes.

Recognising the need for a comprehensive approach, organisations are exploring solutions that blend culture, operations, and technology to elevate employee engagement and productivity. This holistic digital workplace strategy, a harmonious integration of culture, operations, and technology, forming the backbone of a dynamic digital workplace strategy.

At the core of this strategy lies the workplace platform, where technologies like DaaS, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), endpoint automation, and modern device management come together. Nucleus, a key player, offers a storefront, application deployment, automation tools, endpoint design framework, and auto-provisioning that enables a true end to end user experience which focuses on the entire process and not pointed stand-alone automation.

Workplace collaboration takes centre-stage, revolutionising content lifecycle management, productivity suite management, hybrid meetings/meeting rooms, and cloud voice (Teams and operator connect). Key frameworks include cloud deployment, voice automation, AI-based self-heal, and a self-service portal.

Omnichannel user support employs self-help and self-serve approaches, intelligent portals, enterprise search, and advanced service desks. The cloud-connected contact center empowers users with efficient and user-friendly support.

Accessibility is redefined through workplace device support, which includes innovative solutions such as tech bars, kiosks, vending machines, and lockers. AR/VR field support, digital humans and nucleus utilities elevate device support services.

The workplace experience for employees undergoes a paradigm shift through immersive experiences, IoT integration, workforce readiness programmes, and engaging digital events. An integrated OCM framework and data-driven tools contribute to a dynamic and enriching digital environment.

As organisations navigate the future of work, it is a commitment to innovation that propels them forward. The integration of virtual meeting rooms and Digilockers represents more than just technological advancements; they form pillars that support the elevation of the digital workplace experience. In embracing these solutions, a future where work transcends the set routine and becomes a multifaceted, efficient, and collaborative experience can be envisioned. Organisations and digital workplace service providers must continually evolve, meeting the ever-changing demands of the modern workforce.

This article is authored by Sujay Bhattacharya, senior vice president, NTT DATA.