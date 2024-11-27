Promise and perils of Artificial Intelligence in the Indian education system

In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries worldwide, its integration into education is both a promising development and a significant challenge. For India, a country with a diverse and expansive education system, adopting AI presents an opportunity to equip our youth with 21st-century skills. However, as we stand on the cusp of this transformation, we must navigate the complexities of AI with a clear vision and a deep understanding of the unique realities of our educational landscape. Artificial Intelligence (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

From personalised learning experiences tailored to individual student needs to automating administrative tasks, AI can let educators focus on what they do best — teaching, mentoring, and creating enriched learning experiences. Additionally, AI-assisted assessments can provide data-driven insights into student performances that can help educators design personalised teaching methods and instructions, and give feedback on individual and class performance. Though AI is not a replacement for educators, it is a powerful tool that can complement and enhance the educational experience. In a country as vast and varied as India, where the quality of education can differ dramatically from one region to another, AI offers the promise of levelling the playing field. It can bridge gaps in access to quality education, provide students in remote areas with the same learning opportunities as those in urban centres, and address the diverse learning needs of our youth.

While the potential benefits of AI in education are significant, the realities of its implementation in India present several challenges that cannot be overlooked. One of the most pressing issues is the digital divide and digital literacy. Despite the rapid growth of internet connectivity in India, millions of students still lack access to the digital tools and knowledge necessary to benefit from AI-driven educational solutions. This digital inequality threatens to widen the existing educational disparities, leaving students from marginalised communities further behind.

Niti Ayog has affirmed that ‘AI for All’ will be the mantra for national progress. Its publication, ‘National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,’ pitches AI as a tool for inclusive, equitable growth in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and more. While AI is still in its infancy, the potential to replace the outdated, one-size-fits-all education, with data-driven, personalised learning cannot be ignored. Over time, micro-level data (from students and teachers) and macro-level data (across institutions in regions) combined with AI might bring huge shifts in the rote learning approach that tests memory rather than conceptual understanding and critical thinking.

Furthermore, data from student-teacher interactions—lessons, activities, and assessments—can facilitate self-directed learning. This approach fosters lifelong learning with AI acting as a personalised tutor which compliments the teachers' efforts in curriculum building. The teacher-AI partnership emphasises learning as an active process that should enhance learner capabilities to innovate and solve real-world problems through practical knowledge application and deep thinking which can put them on the path of lifelong learning, essential for professional development.

On the flip side, the biggest challenge in implementing AI in the Indian educational context includes a preference for English-medium education over regional languages, an emphasis on competitive exam success, and memorisation, which AI may perpetuate due to its reliance on historical data. This risk is particularly concerning for students from vulnerable communities, reducing learning possibilities for them. Furthermore, the intersectionality of caste, religion, gender, and class further complicates the situation, defeating the very purpose of education which is to empower learners to lead dignified lives as responsible citizens. Though AI holds great promise to transform the education system in India, it is crucial to recognise the role and influence of those who program and control these technologies. Bias and vested interests can creep into algorithms and reproduce inequalities.

In conclusion, AI in education should be a tool that empowers educators and learners alike, rather than one that exacerbates existing disparities. Only by navigating these challenges thoughtfully can we ensure that AI truly enhances the educational experience for all.

This article is authored by Aakash Seth, CEO, Quest Alliance, a non-profit that works in the skilling and education ecosystem.