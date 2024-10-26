Digital divide: Tackling knowledge, access, and affordability

The digital divide is a global issue that highlights the gap between those with access to modern digital technologies and those without. This disparity, driven by differences in knowledge, access, and affordability, hinders digital literacy and has far-reaching impacts on socio-economic mobility, education, and health. In a world that is becoming increasingly dependent on digital tools, narrowing this divide is essential for fostering equality. Digital divide (representational image)

One of the most significant areas affected by the digital divide is education. The Covid-19 pandemic brought this issue into sharp focus, as millions of students worldwide were unable to access remote learning due to a lack of devices and internet connectivity. In India, the Digital India initiative continues to address this gap by expanding public wi-fi and affordable devices, improving access in rural areas through programmes like Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI). This expansion helps bridge the gap for students and local communities, allowing them to access digital services, including online education and telemedicine. Similarly, in Kenya, the mobile money platform M-Pesa has been transformative, giving millions, especially in rural areas, the ability to participate in the digital economy without needing a bank account.

In the United States, economic disparities affect digital access. Programmes like the E-Rate Programme, run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), help underserved schools and libraries access affordable internet and telecommunications services. The ConnectED initiative, launched during the pandemic, expanded device access, providing low-income students with laptops and tablets. These efforts have shown that public policy plays a critical role in reducing digital inequity, especially in education.

The EDISON Alliance, a global initiative by the World Economic Forum, has been another notable effort launched in 2023. The Alliance introduced the Lighthouse Countries Network and the Digital Inclusion Navigator to further reduce the divide. These programs aim to boost digital access in sectors such as health care, finance, and education by enhancing collaboration between governments and private companies, ensuring progress in critical services that depend on digital infrastructure.

In South Korea, digital literacy for the elderly is a focus area. The Digital Inclusion Support Programme offers free training to senior citizens, helping them navigate smartphones and access essential online services. This program ensures that older generations are not left behind in the digital age and can benefit from services that enhance their quality of life. South Korea's success demonstrates how national campaigns can reduce digital illiteracy and foster broader digital engagement.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, efforts focus on expanding digital access to rural and isolated communities, particularly in the Amazon. The GESAC programme provides satellite internet to schools, healthcare facilities, and public institutions in remote areas, helping to bridge the divide for students who otherwise would lack digital learning tools. By partnering with global tech companies, Brazil is also making strides in providing low-cost smartphones and data plans to low-income populations, thereby improving access to digital education and telemedicine.

Addressing the digital divide requires a multifaceted approach. One of the most crucial steps is expanding digital infrastructure, especially in rural and underserved areas. Governments and private companies must invest in broadband infrastructure, as seen in Brazil’s satellite programmes for remote regions. Making devices and data plans affordable is equally important. In India, low-cost smartphones and data plans have connected millions, allowing access to online education and health care services. These initiatives, supported by global partnerships, highlight how affordability can unlock digital access.

Improving digital literacy is essential. National campaigns targeting low-literacy groups, such as rural populations, low-income communities, and the elderly, are making significant impacts. South Korea’s approach to offering free digital literacy courses to its elderly population ensures that no one is left behind. These types of programmes could be adopted globally to ensure that underserved demographics can access digital services.

Lastly, public policy plays a critical role in reducing the divide. Governments must encourage universal digital access by providing subsidies, fostering public-private partnerships, and regulating digital services to ensure affordability. Kenya’s success with M-Pesa illustrates how favorable regulations can support digital innovations that promote financial inclusion.

The digital divide remains a complex issue, but recent global initiatives demonstrate significant progress. From infrastructure investment and affordable access to education programs and public policy interventions, efforts across countries like India, Kenya, South Korea, and Brazil show that the gap can be reduced. These initiatives also underscore the importance of collaboration between governments, the private sector, and international organisations to build a more inclusive digital future, where everyone can benefit from the opportunities technology offers.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relation, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.