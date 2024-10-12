One nation, one election: A promise of stability

In the context of democracy, the proposal for simultaneous elections—popularly known as "One Nation, One Election"—has emerged as a contentious yet compelling idea. This concept suggests that elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies should be held simultaneously, thereby consolidating the electoral process and reducing the frequency of polls. While proponents argue that this initiative would lead to significant administrative efficiency and financial savings, opponents raise concerns about the implications for federalism and the quality of democracy. Before the proposal for one nation, one election, the idea of oneness manifested in various forms, such as one nation, one tax, one nation, one ration card, and one nation, one market. It is now stretched to something referred to as one nation, one leader. (AP)

The core argument in favour of simultaneous elections is rooted in the principles of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Conducting elections is an expensive affair; the logistics of organising separate elections for the Lok Sabha and various state assemblies entail substantial outlay in terms of manpower, resources, and administrative oversight. According to the Election Commission of India, the 2019 general elections cost around ₹60,000 crore. Holding state elections at different times only adds to this burden, with many states having their polls at intervals of six months to a year, resulting in a continuous electoral cycle. This perpetual state of campaigning distracts both the government and the electorate from governance and policy implementation. By conducting simultaneous elections, the government could potentially save billions of rupees and redirect those funds towards pressing social issues like education, health care, and infrastructure.

Moreover, the cyclical nature of elections leads to a fragmented focus on governance. With elections occurring frequently, political parties often prioritise short-term populism over long-term developmental policies, as they are compelled to keep winning the next electoral battle. This tendency fosters an environment where governments may avoid implementing necessary but unpopular reforms, ultimately hindering national progress. A synchronised electoral schedule could mitigate this issue, allowing political leaders to concentrate on governance without the constant distraction of impending elections. This uninterrupted tenure could enhance accountability, as elected representatives would be able to focus on their duties rather than preparing for the next campaign.

Simultaneous elections also have the potential to increase voter turnout. When elections are held at the same time, the excitement and momentum of a larger electoral event could encourage greater participation among voters. Studies have shown that simultaneous elections in various countries often yield higher voter engagement and turnout. For a country like India, which grapples with various challenges related to voter apathy, this could be a game-changer.

Critics often cite concerns about federalism, arguing that simultaneous elections could undermine the autonomy of state governments and dilute local issues in favour of national narratives. They contend that state-level elections are crucial for addressing regional concerns and that conducting them simultaneously with national elections may lead to a homogenisation of political discourse. While these concerns are valid, they can be addressed through careful planning and structuring of electoral campaigns. Political parties can still focus on local issues while participating in a broader national conversation, thereby ensuring that state-specific concerns do not get overshadowed. Additionally, the staggered scheduling of elections could be reimagined to allow for periodic elections in such a way that the local electorate remains engaged without causing continuous electoral fatigue.

Another argument against simultaneous elections pertains to the logistical challenges involved in coordinating such a massive undertaking. Critics argue that the current electoral framework, with its complexity and diversity, may not be equipped to handle simultaneous elections. However, history shows that large-scale electoral exercises are feasible. The conduct of Lok Sabha elections, for instance, is a monumental task that has been successfully managed multiple times across diverse geographical and demographic landscapes. With advancements in technology and planning, the potential challenges of simultaneous elections can be effectively navigated.

When state and national elections are conducted together, it can encourage parties to form more stable alliances, fostering a clearer mandate from the electorate. This stability is essential for effective governance, as it allows governments to pursue long-term strategies rather than being constantly embroiled in electoral battles.

Moreover, implementing simultaneous elections could enhance the quality of political discourse in the country. With a focused electoral environment, political parties may be encouraged to engage in substantive debates about policies rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric aimed solely at mobilising voters. A campaign built around well-defined issues could lead to a more informed electorate, capable of making better voting decisions based on policy merits rather than populist slogans.

Nonetheless, the transition to a system of simultaneous elections will require comprehensive reforms and a consensus among political stakeholders. This may involve constitutional amendments, alterations to the current electoral schedule, and a re-evaluation of party strategies. While these changes may be met with resistance, the potential advantages of a more streamlined electoral process warrant serious consideration.

The idea of "One Nation, One Election" is not merely an administrative proposal but a visionary framework that could significantly reshape the political landscape of India. The benefits of enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, increased voter engagement, and improved governance present a compelling case for its implementation. While challenges remain, the long-term advantages of political stability and effective governance make this initiative a necessary step towards a more robust democracy.

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair.