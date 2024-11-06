India-China détente: Cautious optimism over outright enthusiasm

India-China relations have a long and complex history, marked by territorial disputes, differing political ideologies, and periodic confrontations. The events of 2020, particularly the Galwan crisis, highlighted these issues more sharply. This crisis was a significant confrontation between the armed forces of the two countries, occurring in June 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. It resulted in violent clashes and fatalities on both sides. Chinese President Xi Jinping and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia October 23, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS (VIA REUTERS)

During this period, China's aggressive and unilateral tactics aimed at altering the status quo in the region became evident. The Chinese military's actions raised alarms as they sought to assert control over disputed territories, which not only escalated tensions between India and China but also led to an increased military presence on both sides of the LAC.

This brazen manoeuvre by Beijing has prompted serious concerns among observers regarding China's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. In addition, the Galwan crisis has forced both nations to re-evaluate their diplomatic and military strategies, underlining the fragile nature of their relationship and the potential for future conflicts if dialogue and negotiations do not lead to lasting solutions. India has adopted a strong stance by discontinuing nearly all forms of dialogue with China. The Indian government has made it clear that discussions will only resume if Beijing takes steps to restore the status quo along their disputed borders. This position reflects India's commitment to its territorial integrity and aims to address ongoing tensions between the two nations. The Indian leadership emphasises that any future normalisation of dialogue will be contingent upon China's willingness to address these critical issues.

While recent announcements of disengagement and normalisation of bilateral relations suggest a thaw, it is essential to scrutinise China’s behaviour and motivations. The normalisation process should not distract from the underlying issues of trust and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. China's willingness to engage in dialogue must be matched by a genuine commitment to resolving border disputes peacefully, rather than coercively.

As a rising global power, India’s foreign policy is built upon two fundamental objectives: Maintaining strategic autonomy and safeguarding national interests. These intertwined goals create a robust framework that guides India as it navigates the intricate landscape of international relations amid a fast-changing geopolitical order. These factors enable it to assert its position on the global stage while also preserving its sovereignty.

In today's world, which is increasingly characterised by shifting alliances and the rise of multipolarity, India has made a conscious decision to avoid entanglements. By pursuing such a path, India aims to enhance its global standing while minimising the risks that often accompany alliances. India's autonomy is particularly evident in its approach to critical international issues, such as the climate crisis, trade, and security. Rather than simply adopting the positions advocated by dominant global players, India actively works to carve out its own unique stance. This independent approach allows it to advocate for its interests while also contributing to global discussions in a meaningful way.

India plays a crucial role in shaping global governance. It advocates for reforms within the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council, pushing for a more representative and inclusive UN structure. India emphasizes the importance of giving developing nations a stronger voice in decision-making processes. Through these initiatives, India is not only leading by example but also striving for a more equitable global order.

India's engagement with both Russia and the West highlights its strategic balancing act. Historically, India has maintained a close relationship with Russia, which is rooted in defence cooperation and energy partnerships. This relationship provides India with essential military capabilities and strategic depth, both of which are crucial for its security. At the same time, India has increasingly sought to strengthen ties with western nations, particularly the United States. This effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance economic cooperation and address shared global challenges. India's participation in the Quad partnership underscores its commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. It is important to note that India's involvement in the Quad is not directed against any third country; instead, it aligns with India's own geostrategic objectives.

The normalization of India-China relations is drawing significant scrutiny from the West, particularly as China poses a primary challenge to United States (US)-led west. Historically, tensions between India and China have benefited Western interests. Recently, the US has attempted to exert pressure on India, but New Delhi has managed these challenges while staying true to its foreign policy objectives. The recent thaw in India-China relations could complicate the US strategy, creating potential challenges for its efforts to counter China's influence in the region.

The recent rapprochement between India and China is expected to take time to yield concrete outcomes, which will largely depend on China's actions. To build mutual trust, Beijing must demonstrate a strong commitment and act accordingly. Simultaneously, India should approach the normalisation of relations with China with caution. New Delhi must recognise that a long-term solution to countering China's influence lies in strengthening its own capabilities—whether in the economic, military, or technological sectors. Any incremental steps in engaging with China should be balanced with strategic investments that enhance India’s resilience and strength in the region.

This article is authored by Pravesh Kumar Gupta, associate fellow (Eurasia), Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi.