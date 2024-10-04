Gandhian approach to education: Inclusivity, equality, empowerment

In the light of the recent 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it is crucial to reflect on his enduring legacy, particularly in the field of education. The Central Board for Secondary Education’s 2021 decision to stop supplying Urdu-language question papers without prior notice further illustrates the undermining of inclusivity, cultural diversity, and accessibility. School (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

We must reconcile Gandhian ideals with the current state of our education system. Gandhi’s vision of education, rooted in the philosophy of Nai Talim, emphasised holistic learning, self-reliance, and equality for all—regardless of gender or socio-economic background. It went beyond basic literacy or rote learning, instead advocating for education as a means to nurture individuals who could contribute meaningfully to society.

Gandhi’s educational ideals were revolutionary, especially when viewed against the backdrop of early 20th-century India. He envisioned a system that catered to individual strengths, regardless of a learner’s gender, social standing, or learning style. His call for gender equality in education was ground-breaking, particularly at a time when women's access to learning was severely restricted. For Gandhi, an equal society could only be built if every individual—man or woman—had access to education that allowed them to reach their full potential.

Despite significant progress in achieving universal enrollment, gender disparities in education remain a major concern today. According to recent data from the ministry of education, 13.79 crore boys attend school compared to 12.73 crore girls, reflecting a persistent gap. The challenge extends to performance, particularly in STEM fields, where women are underrepresented. Data from the Institute of Biosciences and Technology (IBT) shows that gender gaps in mathematics and science grow as students progress through primary to secondary education.

The 2023 Annual Status of Education Report (Rural) highlights worrying trends in digital literacy as well. In Maharashtra's Nanded district, only 48% of females (aged 14-16) were competent in performing digital tasks compared to 60% of their male counterparts. Among older students (aged 17-18), 53% of females were proficient in utilising digital tools, as opposed to 73% of males. These disparities point to new forms of exclusion in the digital age, particularly for those without access to technology.

In this respect, Gandhi’s belief in educating the girl child aligns with today’s view that educating women is integral to national progress. However, creating safe, affordable, and accessible spaces for girls remains a challenge. A 2024 report by the Udaiti Foundation reveals a 29% increase in Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) complaints from FY22-23 to FY23-24, with a 67% increase in pending cases. Even in medicine, where women now outnumber men, safety concerns persist, as demonstrated by the RG Kar Hospital case. Ensuring access to adequate Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities is critical for girls’ well-being, particularly for menstrual hygiene management, allowing them to focus on their education.

Gandhi’s Nai Talim opposed a one-size-fits-all approach to education, advocating instead for experiential learning that engaged students through practical activities and community work. This philosophy remains highly relevant today, especially for addressing the diverse needs of students from different socio-economic backgrounds and learning abilities. In today’s context, inclusive education must support learners with disabilities and accommodate various learning styles. While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 addresses these issues in theory, it is crucial that these policy measures translate into on-ground realities.

As we navigate the challenges of a globalised world in 2024, Gandhi’s principles are more relevant than ever. Education must be more than an academic pursuit—it should serve as a tool for social justice and individual empowerment. The ethos of Nai Talim reminds us to prioritise equality, inclusivity, and holistic development. By placing gender equality and the needs of diverse learners at the heart of our education system, we not only honour Gandhi’s vision but also build a future where every individual can contribute meaningfully to society.

As Gandhi once said, "The future depends on what you do today." Let us commit to creating an education system that nurtures the full potential of every learner and ensures equality and opportunity for all.

This article is authored by Fauzia Khan, Member of Parliament, Nationalist Congress Party, Rajya Sabha.