Investing in adolescents: Crucial step for India's sustainable future

This week in India has been all about smart investments. In a clear commitment to the nation's youth (20-24 years), the 2024 budget spotlighted investment in youth employability, as well as women’s and girls' health and well-being – reiterating the critical role of India’s youth as it makes its way as one of the biggest economies in the world. The 2024 budget signals that a proactive investment in the well-being of youth is critical. However, to ensure a seamless transition from adolescence to youth, it is imperative that our adolescents (10-19 years) are equipped with the necessary skills, good health, optimal nutrition, resilience, and agency. Adolescents (Sushil Kumar/HTPhoto)

It is no secret that adolescence is a period of transformational change. India's adolescents, aged 10 to 19, are poised to become the architects of our future. This age group, characterised by remarkable growth and change, is a critical period where individuals transition from childhood to adulthood, acquiring the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate life and society. Their health and well-being during these formative years will have a profound impact on their ability to contribute productively to society. Ensuring that they are healthy, educated, and empowered is essential for creating a vibrant and dynamic workforce capable of driving India's economic growth and innovation.

As we stride forward into an era of rapid economic development and societal transformation, the overall well-being of our adolescents stands at the forefront of India’s national agenda. Investing in their health, education, skills and creating employment opportunities is not just a matter of our collective duty but a smart investment that will determine the trajectory of our country. However, realising this potential requires concerted efforts and investments in their well-being, foundational work for which has already been done under the leadership of the Government of India.

India has made substantial progress in improving adolescent well-being. Pathbreaking initiatives such as the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), which focus on addressing the holistic and comprehensive health and well-being needs of adolescents have been instrumental in enhancing the health and well-being outcomes of young people. Moreover, educational reforms and policies under the national education policy lay a strong foundation for a knowledgeable, skilled and employable populace. Despite these interventions and achievements, some challenges remain.

Malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies, adolescent pregnancies, mental health issues, child marriage and limited support for girls continuing in education - hinder adolescents from achieving their potential. 59.1% of girls between 15-19 years of age are anaemic, while 6.8% of adolescent girls aged 15-19 years have begun childbearing, as per the NFHS-5. 10,204 adolescents below the age of 18 years died by suicide in 2021 according to the Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2022 report, while the number of adolescents under 18 killed in road accidents increased from 7,764 in 2021 to 9,528 in 2022.

‘The Economic Case for Investment in the Well-being of Adolescents in India’, which was launched on 25th July, makes a compelling case for investment in the well-being of India’s adolescents today, for a better, brighter future tomorrow. The report not only reiterates the importance of investing in adolescents in India but showcases concrete evidence of high returns of investing in specific interventions that improve adolescent health and well-being. The necessity for such investment is not merely a moral imperative but a compelling economic strategy essential for India’s development journey.

For instance, the report shows that investing in adolescent health services returns Rs. 5.9 for every rupee invested, while investments in education and training will yield a return of Rs. 14.4 on every rupee invested. Investments in reducing child marriage, tuberculosis, road traffic injuries, myopia and HPV vaccinations also offer high returns, highlighting the strong, long-term benefits to communities. Making these future investments, some of which are already planned within existing national programmes, would boost the Indian economy by an average of approximately 10.1% of annual gross domestic product (GDP) i.e., an investment of $33 billion per annum across the various sectors would yield a return of $476 billion per annum.



A multi-pronged and multisectoral approach to investment—anchored in meaningful adolescent and youth engagement, accountability, transparency, and multi-stakeholder collaboration—is crucial.

As we reflect on the future, it becomes evident that the prosperity of India hinges on the investments we make today in our adolescent population. The adolescents of today are the leaders, innovators, and changemakers of tomorrow. By prioritising their health, education, and empowerment, we are not only enhancing their lives but also securing the nation's socio-economic future.

Investing in adolescents is not just about nurturing individual potential; it’s about building a robust foundation for India’s future leadership and global standing – a principle which has been acknowledged and acted upon by the Indian leadership. The investment case provides us with a rubric for further action. We must not miss our window of opportunity to make a difference and reap this rich demographic dividend which will close in our lifetime i.e. in circa 2050 —the time to take stock and scale up whole of society action is now.

This article is authored by Rajat Khosla, executive director, Partnership for Maternal Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).