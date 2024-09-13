Space science and technology opportunities for students

Space science and technology in India have steadily progressed since the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 15, 1969. To date, ISRO has completed 124 spacecraft missions, 96 launch missions, 432 foreign satellite launches and facilitated 17 satellite launches by private players and students. Universe (Pexels (Representative Photo))

Recently, big missions like Chandrayaan-3, Mangalyaan, and Aditya-L1 have made headlines worldwide, brought recognition to India’s space programme, and fuelled national pride. With keen anticipation, all eyes are on the upcoming ambitious missions such as Ganganyaan and Shukrayaan, to name a few, where India is gearing up to send astronauts to space and launch a spacecraft to orbit Venus.

In 2020, after the government of India opened its doors to private sectors and startups, the landscape of the Indian space industry completely transformed. Today, the number of space startups in the country has skyrocketed to nearly 200, with investments totalling $380.25 million.

With India as one of the global space leaders and the national space economy booming, now is the perfect time for students to pursue space sci-tech careers. But why is space education relevant? Are there enough avenues? Where does one begin?

Space science and technology are making everyone’s lives easier, transforming the world into a better place. They have helped with tremendous advancements in various sectors, including communication, navigation, weather, health care, and beyond. Discover how the space industry in India is making an impact that directly or indirectly benefits the human race.

Communication: Communication satellites have made services like television, radio networking, and telecommunication widely accessible, especially in remote and underserved areas of the country.

Health care: Space technology, particularly satellites, has significantly advanced telemedicine and remote healthcare services, making it possible to deliver care in rural villages, disaster-stricken regions, and more.

Navigation: GPS satellites simplify navigation and improve safety in aviation, railways, roadways, waterways, and spacecraft.

Weather forecasting: Meteorological satellites help monitor climate and predict extreme weather events efficiently. The forecasting allows the government to take proactive measures and reduce the impact of natural occurrences.

Disaster management: Satellite remote sensing monitors significant events such as floods, cyclones, forest fires, landslides, and earthquakes, thus helping with effective disaster management.

Agriculture: The space sector is actively working towards revolutionising the agricultural field with innovations like precision farming, production forecasting, crop management, resource optimisation, and disaster mitigation. These technological advancements aim to enhance yield and profits, supporting our agrarian country.

Space science and technology in India have come a long way in the past half-century. Until a few years ago, the career opportunities were limited and focused on government and research institutions involved with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Moreover, our country’s space technology and infrastructure were still in the early stages of development, resources were limited, and financial challenges were evident. As expected, people did not consider it a stable, viable, and lucrative field.

Today, space-related careers are booming in India after several successful missions by ISRO, increased investments, international collaborations, global recognition, and the rise of private companies. The public perception of the Indian space industry has also turned positive, with more students attracted towards pursuing education in the field

Space agencies and centres: India has many space agencies and centres, with a select few being ISRO, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Space Applications Centre (SAC), and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). They are at the forefront of space exploration, technological advancements, and scientific research in the country. Career opportunities include designing, developing, and testing spacecraft like satellites and launch vehicles, satellite data analysis, producing remote sensing technologies, conducting atmospheric research, and more.

Private space ventures: Besides government-run organisations, several space tech startups have emerged in India in the past few years. Notable players include AgniKul Cosmos, Pixxel, Skyroot Aerospace, Bellatrix Aerospace, and Dhruva Space. With solid backing from the government and private investors, these startups are now actively scouting for new talent to join their team and fuel the growth of the space industry in India.

Entrepreneurship: In a quest to stay ahead in the space race, the government of India is making various provisions to support space entrepreneurs. Students and professionals with innovative space business ideas can expect funding, technology access, infrastructure support, and collaboration initiatives to grow their venture.



As the shift towards space science and technology increases, the potential for innovation and discovery in this field continues to expand, offering an array of opportunities

This article is authored by Suresh Ukarande, principal, KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.