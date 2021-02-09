Delhi: GD Goenka Public School takes all safety measures for reopening

GD Goenka Public School (GDGPS) , Dwarka, opened its portals for the students of Classes 10 and 12. After almost a full year of the Covid-19 pandemic-stricken turmoil, it was time to take appropriate steps to bring the children back to school in a regulated and safe mode.

More than 85% science stream students reported to the campus to attend the practical classes. The school had a festive atmosphere and the floors and passage ways adorned with beautiful rangolis and colourful balloons brought cheer to the much-awaited arrival of the students.

To ensure their return a possibility, the school has taken care of all measures of safety by following directions and guidelines of DoE and the health department and abided by the established norms and SOPs for social distancing and sanitization.

To ensure a staggered entry, the school has provided two separate entry points where sanitization and checking of temperature are done. The school charted out the time table in such a manner that not more than 12-15 students can come to school in a given time span. Offline classes are arranged on alternate days so that online classes can be conducted simultaneously. Teachers and support staff are posted in the corridors to guide the children. Sensor hand sanitizer dispensers, awareness pamphlets and posters are placed at regular intervals in class rooms and labs.

Stickers are positioned in labs to ensure that proper distance is maintained. Contactless soap dispensers and sanitizer dispensers are placed in the washrooms. A medical room to take care of minor ailments is also functional on the campus. This room caters an oximeter, extra masks and gloves in case the students need them. In addition, an isolation room has also been prepared where a child who may need to be isolated can rest until his/her parents are contacted.

The school also ensures timely sanitization of the premises through fogging machines.