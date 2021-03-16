Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

In these politically-volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

Chandan Deep: India is passing through a politically volatile phase, but that doesn’t mean that we should insulate student from the upheavals. We need to encourage them to understand politics, as India is a diverse country with rich heritage and culture. We should train our students to protect human rights, uphold the values of democracy and stand up to communalism and racial discrimination.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Chandan Deep: We have a variety of ways through which we can sensitise students about the need to protect the environment and make them “green citizens”. We have included the “environment protection programme” as part of our activities. Through this, we aim to promote sustainable development.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Chandan Deep: Our life always revolves around changes. Even new pedagogical changes will help enhance the creativity of students. We need to keep pace with changing pedagogy for the benefit of students.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Chandan Deep: Physical health is a very important part of learning. An unhealthy body also leads to unhealthy mind, so sports are an essential and significant part of the lives of students. We can also promote leadership, discipline, patience and unity among the students through games. We have to introduce a new game schedule for the physical fitness of the students. I think we should identify the traditional games of a particular region to generate more interest.

Where do you see your students and the school 10 years from now?

Chandan Deep: We are trying our best to provide all modern facilities at the school. We are started computer classes, science laboratories and spoken English classes. We have also set up a girls education promotion programme, through which we providing special concession for all female students. The school was established in 2015, and right now, we have more than 500 students and I think they have the ability to excel in any area that they focus on.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Chandan Deep: Teaching is not a profession, but a service. We are trying to give our best to cater to the needs of parents and students. But, this can also prove to be a challenge, as every student has their own need, and understanding and adjusting to them is a challenge. But, this can also prove to be very rewarding.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Chandan Deep: Fortunately, I am still in touch with my teachers, and some of them are still working in the nearby areas. Sometimes, they come to the school to visit, which fills me up with pride and I feel that my hard work has paid off.

What are your three inspiring phrases for your students?

Chandan Deep: The phrases with which I inspire my students are:

NEVER GET TIRED. Means keep on your effort

NEVER HESITATE Means don’t be shy to participate. Doesn’t matter if you are good at something or not, taking part is much more important than winning.

NEVER GIVE UP. Means consistent effort and hard work will help you reach the top.

Will you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Chandan Deep: I will not impose anything on my kids, but I will feel proud if they become teachers, as this is a noble profession and teachers are the builders of the nation.