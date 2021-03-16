IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

Chandan Deep, principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, Amritsar, talks about pedagogical changes, the challenges of his profession and much more.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST

In these politically-volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

Chandan Deep: India is passing through a politically volatile phase, but that doesn’t mean that we should insulate student from the upheavals. We need to encourage them to understand politics, as India is a diverse country with rich heritage and culture. We should train our students to protect human rights, uphold the values of democracy and stand up to communalism and racial discrimination.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Chandan Deep: We have a variety of ways through which we can sensitise students about the need to protect the environment and make them “green citizens”. We have included the “environment protection programme” as part of our activities. Through this, we aim to promote sustainable development.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Chandan Deep: Our life always revolves around changes. Even new pedagogical changes will help enhance the creativity of students. We need to keep pace with changing pedagogy for the benefit of students.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Chandan Deep: Physical health is a very important part of learning. An unhealthy body also leads to unhealthy mind, so sports are an essential and significant part of the lives of students. We can also promote leadership, discipline, patience and unity among the students through games. We have to introduce a new game schedule for the physical fitness of the students. I think we should identify the traditional games of a particular region to generate more interest.

Where do you see your students and the school 10 years from now?

Chandan Deep: We are trying our best to provide all modern facilities at the school. We are started computer classes, science laboratories and spoken English classes. We have also set up a girls education promotion programme, through which we providing special concession for all female students. The school was established in 2015, and right now, we have more than 500 students and I think they have the ability to excel in any area that they focus on.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Chandan Deep: Teaching is not a profession, but a service. We are trying to give our best to cater to the needs of parents and students. But, this can also prove to be a challenge, as every student has their own need, and understanding and adjusting to them is a challenge. But, this can also prove to be very rewarding.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Chandan Deep: Fortunately, I am still in touch with my teachers, and some of them are still working in the nearby areas. Sometimes, they come to the school to visit, which fills me up with pride and I feel that my hard work has paid off.

What are your three inspiring phrases for your students?

Chandan Deep: The phrases with which I inspire my students are:

NEVER GET TIRED. Means keep on your effort

NEVER HESITATE Means don’t be shy to participate. Doesn’t matter if you are good at something or not, taking part is much more important than winning.

NEVER GIVE UP. Means consistent effort and hard work will help you reach the top.

Will you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Chandan Deep: I will not impose anything on my kids, but I will feel proud if they become teachers, as this is a noble profession and teachers are the builders of the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guruvani school principal
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
Principal Chandan Deep believes that students should be taught to uphold the values of democracy.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Consistent hard work is the key to success’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Chandan Deep, principal of St Joseph’s Convent School, Amritsar, talks about pedagogical changes, the challenges of his profession and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
Franz Kafka looked upon his writing as a means of redemption.
ht school

Franz Kafka: Great novelist and titan of 20th century literature

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:21 PM IST
German-language novelist Franz Kafka blended realism with fantasy. His stories evoke the anxieties felt by many in 20th-century Europe and North America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
School education can play an important role in the regional entrepreneurial climate, says principal Dr Anuradha Mehta
ht school

Principal's desk: School education can develop students’ entrepreneurship skill

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Dr Anuradha Mehta, Principal, Red Roses Public School, Delhi shares her views on the importance of harnessing entrepreneurial skills in students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
Vaibhav Khullar secured 86% marks in national-level e-quiz on physical education and sports, organised by the directorate of education under the FIT India Movement
ht school

Delhi school events: Vaibhav of BIS, shines in different contests

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The event was held on National Sports Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
Principal Archana Narain, left, lauded all the facilitators for their support in ensuring the holistic growth of the students.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Indian Heights organises virtual award ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
On the gala event, parents pinned badges and bestowed the honour for the excellent academic performance and highest percentage in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A prayer meeting being conducted at AKSIPS-45 Smart School in Chandigarh.
A prayer meeting being conducted at AKSIPS-45 Smart School in Chandigarh.
ht school

Punjab school events: Prayer meet for outgoing students at AKSIPS-45

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:57 PM IST
On the occasion, students were encouraged to set goals and work hard for their examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Focus, work hard and stay determined’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Taranjot Kaur, vice-principal, Doon International School, Amritsar, talks about introducing classes on political systems and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
ht school

Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In today’s day and age, EQ has become more important than IQ, writes Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS students shine in Kala Utsav competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two students brought laurels to their school in vocal music and instrumental traditional folk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
ht school

Punjab school events: International Public School celebrates Mahashivratri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A special morning assembly was organised for the occasion where students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International School celebrates Vasantotsav

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:44 PM IST
On the occasion, a special virtual programme was organised for worshipping Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
ht school

KG Subramanyan: A luminous star on the Indian art horizon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Recipient of Padma Shri, this artist is known for his murals, terracottas, sculptures, toys and children’s books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:02 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
ht school

Delhi school events: NGFS takes part in Delhi Police Week programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Keeping in mind that children are the future of the nation, the school conducted a self-defence programme for girls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
ht school

Principal's Desk: ‘NEP 2020 designed to transform education sector'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The success of the NEP will lie in its implementation by the schools, writes Sharmila Raheja, Principal, Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP