IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Guruvani: ‘Focus, work hard and stay determined’
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
Vice-principal Taranjot Kaur believes that much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Focus, work hard and stay determined’

Taranjot Kaur, vice-principal, Doon International School, Amritsar, talks about introducing classes on political systems and more.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:02 PM IST

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you educate them about the changing scenario?

Taranjot Kaur: Teaching students about the working of the political system at an early age is important. Our government is a democracy and consequently, its power is derived from the people. Students, through deliberation, learn how to form arguments. A class on political systems should enable them to draw their own opinions. They should be taught how their democracy works and how they can play an important part in improving it.

How do you motivate children to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Taranjot Kaur: We all are aware of the current environmental challenges. Keeping them in mind, we at Doon International School, are committed to ensuring that students have the knowledge, skills, and motivation to work for the betterment of the environment. Various activities from recycling to planting gardens to powering the school with solar panels are conducted to guide and encourage students to lead a greener lifestyle at home and school. The school also has eco clubs that regularly conduct environment friendly activities.

Pedagogy is changing with leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Taranjot Kaur: Keeping pace with changing times is very necessary. One has to keep upgrading and enhancing their skills as the skills already acquired keep changing significantly. Much greater emphasis is required on creativity, problem-solving and collaborative learning. Our students need to have skills to thrive in the modern world and to ensure that we need to keep up with the changing pedagogy.

How do you inspire/motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Taranjot Kaur: The qualities of leadership, sharing, team spirit, tolerance, obedience, discipline can be learnt from sports. Sports education along with academics results in the all-round development of the students. Our comprehensive sports programme includes latest facilities. We even offer professional training by NBA Basketball School, MS Dhoni Cricket Academy, Leap Start Fitness, and Rock Sport Adventure Activities.

Where do you see your students and this school 10 years from now?

Taranjot Kaur: We will keep empowering our students to reach their maximum potential and make meaningful and valuable contributions to the ever-challenging world. Ten years from now, they will be enriched aesthetically, culturally, intellectually, morally, physically, and spiritually.

What is the toughest challenge in your profession?

Taranjot Kaur: Every challenge provides you with a learning opportunity. The biggest challenge in my profession is to ensure that all learners with different learning needs achieve success. It can be done by directing their energy into something positive and productive.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Taranjot Kaur: Definitely. It is a rewarding and enriching experience. The difference you make in the lives of the students fills you with a sense of pride.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Taranjot Kaur: Yes. It’s a boon to still be under their positive influence. They always provide valuable advice and a different perspective.

What are your three inspiring words for your students?

Taranjot Kaur: Focus, work hard and stay determined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guruvani punjab school
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
Principal Anuradha Sharma believes that learning does not cease despite all odds.
ht school

Principal's Desk: Students should learn to read and read to learn

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST
In today’s day and age, EQ has become more important than IQ, writes Anuradha Sharma, Principal, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS students shine in Kala Utsav competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Two students brought laurels to their school in vocal music and instrumental traditional folk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
Children of International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Mahashivratri celebrations.
ht school

Punjab school events: International Public School celebrates Mahashivratri

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A special morning assembly was organised for the occasion where students and staff members offered prayers to Lord Shiva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.
ht school

Delhi school events: Ahlcon International School celebrates Vasantotsav

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:44 PM IST
On the occasion, a special virtual programme was organised for worshipping Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
KG Subramanyan is remembered for experimenting with reverse painting. Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale.d
ht school

KG Subramanyan: A luminous star on the Indian art horizon

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Recipient of Padma Shri, this artist is known for his murals, terracottas, sculptures, toys and children’s books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
The students gather at a study circle at the Sanjay Nagar slums. HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:02 PM IST
With the disturbances caused due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, children who are set to appear for their Class 10 and 12 board exams are anxious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
The girl students took part in a self-defence programme conducted by the school in partnership with the Delhi Police
ht school

Delhi school events: NGFS takes part in Delhi Police Week programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Keeping in mind that children are the future of the nation, the school conducted a self-defence programme for girls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
The NEP promotes conceptual understanding and multidisciplinary education across curriculum, writes principal Sharmila Raheja.
ht school

Principal's Desk: ‘NEP 2020 designed to transform education sector'

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The success of the NEP will lie in its implementation by the schools, writes Sharmila Raheja, Principal, Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
Teachers and midday meal cooks being honoured during a function on Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Haibowal, on Monday. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Schools across region celebrate women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Students observe International Women's Day with fervour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. HT Photo
ht school

Online mode is a big lesson for the education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
With online learning the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
Employees sanitise a classroom PRAFUL GANGURDE/ HT PHOTO
ht school

Maharashtra: Institutes grapple with time crunch to finish syllabus

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Most colleges commenced regular lectures only in February, leaving students with little academic time to complete the prescribed curriculum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students as well as the teachers participated in the investiture ceremony with enthusiasm
The students as well as the teachers participated in the investiture ceremony with enthusiasm
ht school

Delhi school events: CSKM Public school conducts investiture function

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:07 PM IST
During the event, the students’ council took the pledge to hold the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
Khyati Sengar secured the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad 2020-21 competition
ht school

Delhi school events: Khyati of Suraj School, Gurugram, shines in IEO 2020-21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The International English Olympiad (IEO) 2020-21 competition was by SOF, a registered non-profit educational foundation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
All teachers need to take ownership of professional development in sustained manner, writes Principal Sneh Verma
ht school

Principal's desk: NEP 2020 allows formal, non-formal pathways to learning

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Sneh Verma, Principal, Kulachi Hansraj Model School, Delhi, shares her opinion about the New Education Policy 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
ht school

Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
A class 4 student of the school performed brilliantly in the 10-m rifle shooting competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP