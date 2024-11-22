5 facts about American Horror Story’s Jyoti Amge: From starring in a Mika Singh MV to meeting the tallest woman alive!

In a historic first, the world’s tallest woman from Turkey, Rumeysa Gelgi, and the world’s shortest woman from India, Jyoti Amge, met to celebrate the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day at The Savoy Hotel in London. Despite their contrasting heights — Gelgi stands at 7 feet 1 inch, while Jyoti, from Nagpur, measures just 2 feet 0.6 inches — both women share remarkable stories of resilience and fame. Jyoti, who made her GWR debut on her 18th birthday in 2011, has since gone from a small town to becoming a global icon. Jyoti Amge and Rumeysa Gelgi

Who is Jyoti Amge?

What sets Jyoti apart is her ability to live life with joy and humour, despite the challenges her condition brings. As a woman in her 30s, she refuses to be boxed into expectations of what she should or should not do based on her size. Jyoti's story began with a diagnosis of achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that stopped her from growing beyond a certain height when she was just five years old. Known for her vibrant personality and unwavering determination, here are some things you did not know about her!

She was in a music video with Mika Singh and appeared on American Horror Story

Jyoti became a media sensation after appearing on a Japanese show — Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No.2 and later in a music video by popular singer Mika Singh. Her biggest break, however, came in 2014 when she joined the cast of American Horror Story: Freak Show (S4), where she portrayed Ma Petite — a character whose stature became part of the narrative. Jyoti's portrayal of Ma Petite garnered her global attention and cemented her place in television history.

Jyoti in American Horror Story: Freak Show

She’s met everyone — the World's Tallest Man, the World's Shortest Man and the World's Tallest Woman

In a surreal encounter, Jyoti met Sultan Kösen, the World's Tallest Man who stands at an imposing 8 feet 2 inches. The contrast between the two made for a striking image. She has also spent time with the World's Shortest Man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who is from Nepal and measures 1 foot 9.5 inches. As we know, she recently met Rumeysa Gelgi, the World's Tallest Woman who stands at 7 feet 0.7 inches tall.

Jyoti met Sultan Kösen

She's a fashion enthusiast

Despite her small stature, Jyoti loves to dress up and follow the latest trends; she often mentions how her favourite colour is pink! She also has a keen eye for fashion and isn’t afraid to express herself through her clothes as can be seen on her Instagram.

Her role models are Jessica Lange and Evan Peters

Jyoti admires actors Jessica Lange and Evan Peters, both of whom starred with her on American Horror Story. She looks up to their talent and professionalism, which is no surprise given her own success in such a groundbreaking role.

Jyoti Amge with Jessica Lange

She's a big fan of carrom

When it comes to hobbies, Jyoti enjoys playing carrom, a traditional Indian board game. Known for its competitive edge, carrom requires skill, precision, and strategy. Despite the challenges she faces, Jyoti has a lighthearted and humorous side that makes her a beloved figure to many.

Did you these fascinating facts about the record holder?