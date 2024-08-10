'Breaking' makes Olympic debut in Paris

Breaking made a thrilling debut at the Paris Olympics, turning the iconic Place de la Concorde into a lively urban sports arena. Japan's Ami won the first-ever Olympic gold in breaking, impressing everyone with her skill and charisma. Lithuania's Nicka took silver, and China's 671 earned bronze. The competition was exciting, featuring intense battles, spontaneous routines, and a judging system that focused on artistry and crowd engagement. Breaking, which started in 1970s New York, was added to the Olympics to attract younger viewers.

