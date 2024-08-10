 'Breaking' makes Olympic debut in Paris - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Breaking' makes Olympic debut in Paris

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Breaking made an exciting Olympic debut in Paris, with Japan's Ami winning the first-ever gold.

Breaking made a thrilling debut at the Paris Olympics, turning the iconic Place de la Concorde into a lively urban sports arena. Japan's Ami won the first-ever Olympic gold in breaking, impressing everyone with her skill and charisma. Lithuania's Nicka took silver, and China's 671 earned bronze. The competition was exciting, featuring intense battles, spontaneous routines, and a judging system that focused on artistry and crowd engagement. Breaking, which started in 1970s New York, was added to the Olympics to attract younger viewers.

Japan's Ami won the first-ever Olympic gold in breaking, impressing everyone with her skill and charisma
Japan's Ami won the first-ever Olympic gold in breaking, impressing everyone with her skill and charisma

The event also celebrated hip-hop culture, with rapper Snoop Dogg making a special appearance. IOC President Thomas Bach was there too, highlighting the Olympic movement's embrace of this dynamic new sport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / 'Breaking' makes Olympic debut in Paris
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On