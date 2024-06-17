Angelina Jolie wins 1st Tony amid family drama: A comprehensive timeline of her fallout with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's expanding horizons as an actor and entrepreneur has culminated in a new milestone, namely with her bagging a Tony win. Not many know that Angelina's nascent journey in Broadway was actually sparked by her daughter Vivienne. Though the actor was acquainted with the book and film adaptation of The Outsiders, she was yet to experience it on Broadway. Going for a show with Vivienne then, served as a game changer on many counts. Angelina's Tony victory however, still stands against the looming shadow of her personal life which has eternally been in the spotlight since 2016 owing to her shocking fallout with Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie won her first-ever Tony for producing musical, The Outsiders

Hollywood royalty, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made each other's acquaintance in the summer of 2004 while filming their spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The two eventually came around to admitting that they fell in love right there on the sets — something which to date has been a controversial admittance owing to the fact that Brad was still married to actor Jennifer Aniston at the time. Angelina and Brad eventually tied the knot on August 14, 2014. 2 years and 6 children later, the duo announced their decision to divorce in September 2016.

2016

While Angelina requested for physical custody of their 6 children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, Brad gunned for both legal as well as physical guardianship. It was also around this time that Brad was being investigated by the FBI and LAPD for reportedly lashing out at the family on a flight ride, accusations he was eventually cleared of. Within the year, the two end up agreeing on a temporary custody arrangement.

2017

2017 for the former couple commenced with both releasing a joint statement declaring that all court documents will be kept private. Brad was the first to directly address the separation during a May 2017 GQ interview. He outlined how they're both doing their best and spending all this time building a 'vitriolic hate fueled' case is breaking his heart. Angelina echoed these sentiments in her Vanity Fair interview from July 2017. The drama presumably took a back seat for the next year or so.

2018

The Jolie-Pitt feud reared its head in public once again in August 2018, with Angelina accusing Brad of not paying any 'meaningful' child support for the past year and a half. Brad hit back, asserting he has paid over $9 million in child support since their September 2016 split.

2019

The most noteworthy development from the unfolding divorce drama in 2019 was a bifurcated judgement as per which both Angelina and Brad were ruled 'legally single'. To elaborate, both actors were now single, despite their divorce not having been finalised.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

2020

In June 2020, for an interview with Vogue India, Angelina seemingly took a veiled dig at Brad — "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media", she said. However, the very next month, Brad was seen stepping out of Angelina's Los Angeles home, hinting that the two were coming around to sharing a neutral equation for the sake of their kids.

2021

In March 2021, (formerly sealed) court documents revealed how Angelina was willing to provide "proof and authority" against Brad in relation to a domestic violence claim. In May, Brad was granted custody of the children, a decision opposed by Angelina. She also managed to get the presiding Judge on their case removed after the latter failed to disclose the fact that he had business ties with Pitt's attorneys.

2022

The divorce drama now stood flanked by a bourgeoning property dispute. In February, Brad files a case against Angelina for selling her portion of their 1,200-acre Chateau Miraval Winery. This was followed by an additional lawsuit by him in June with supplementary allegations. In September, the plane incident from 2016 erupted across the media. The same month, a $250 million cross-complaint was filed by Angelina's former company, Nouvel, part of which alleged that Brad has an alcohol abuse issue. In October, Angelina doubled down on her domestic violence allegations, with additional filings.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still embroiled in a legal stalemate over their French winery

2023

Much of 2023 for Brad, was shrouded in a series of lawsuits and cross-complaints with regards to the winery. However, the real cincher for the year was an old Instagram story from Pax Jolie-Pitt pointedly outlining 'despicable' things about Brad's family life. Excerpts from Pax's rage-fueled note read, "You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence...You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday".

Pax Jolie-Pitt's controversial Father's Day note to Brad Pitt

The same year, their daughter Zahara seemingly dropped Pitt from her surname. A video of her introducing herself in college as just Zahara Marley Jolie, served as proof.

2024

This very month, legal documents were obtained geared towards enabling a now 18-year old Shiloh to drop Pitt from her name. Once these proceedings go through, she will simply be known as Shiloh Jolie.

For context, ever since 2016, none of Angelina and Brad's 6 children have been photographed with the latter.