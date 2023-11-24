close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani being considered for Subrata Roy biopic: Source

Anil Kapoor, Boman Irani being considered for Subrata Roy biopic: Source

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 24, 2023 03:39 PM IST

After the death of Sahara group founder Subrata Roy, talks around the biopic on his life have revived, with Anil Kapoor emerging as front-runner

After the death of Sahara group founder Subrata Roy, talks around the biopic on his life have revived, with makers planning to put the film in production early next year. With the team pondering over the casting choice, two names have emerged as front-runners -- Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.

Anil Kapoor is in talks for the role at the moment
Anil Kapoor is in talks for the role at the moment

Sometime back, producers Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada along with director Sudipto Sen had announced Saharasri, a biopic on the life of the founder, with buzz that they will get music maestro AR Rahman to work on the music. Now, we have learnt that they have pulled back the project in action, with active talks about casting.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The passing of Roy has been a sad event, but the makers have been in discussion to revive the project for quite some time now. In fact, they have been in active discussions with actor Anil Kapoor to portray the character, and are waiting for him to sign the dotted line,” says a source.

The source continues, “While Anil has shown interest and has had several discussions with the team, he has not said yes to the project. It seems he is hesitant to get onboard the character because of the controversial aspects of Roy’s life. However, the makers are hoping he will say yes soon. In fact, the makers want to start shooting the film early next year with the film covering all aspects of his life from being born to his death”.

That being said, another source shares, “Along with Anil Kapoor, the makers also have actor Boman Irani in mind, but have not approached him yet. They will only reach out to him once Anil Kapoor declines to do the project”.

“Anil has his reservations, since the negative sentiment towards Roy and controversies continue to exist even after his death,” adds the insider.

Another insider from the trade reveals, “If the actors don’t say yes, the makers will have no choice to go with a lesser known name. But Roy’s family will not be okay to see a small actor essay his life on the screen. In that case, the film will be shelved”.

Roy passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out