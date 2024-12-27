Pakistan actor Hania Aamir accuses US event organisers of 'assault': 'Abused my manager and insulted us'

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recently attended a meet-and-greet event in Dallas, USA, which ended unexpectedly when she had to leave midway. The actor has now shared a detailed statement on her Instagram stories, explaining the incident that led to the abrupt conclusion of the event. Hania Aamir has accused event organisers of verbally abusing her manager

In her post, Hania revealed that she and her team were subjected to verbal abuse by the event organizers. She accused one of the organizers of mistreating her manager and compromising her security. According to Hania, while she was taking pictures with fans, she overheard an organizer verbally abusing her manager. Concerned, she approached them to understand the situation, but the confrontation escalated quickly. Hania alleged that the organizer directed inappropriate language toward her and her team, creating an unsafe environment.

Hania Aamir explained why she had to leave the event in Dallas, US midway

Hania expressed her love for her fans and apologized for how the event ended. "It is no secret that I deeply love and respect my fans," she wrote. "Everyone who came to meet us in Dallas, I cherish you, and I regret that things concluded so abruptly."

Describing the incident, she stated, "I was taking pictures with fans and everything seemed fine. On my way back to my seat, I heard one of the organizers verbally abusing my manager. I approached them to address the situation, but things escalated. My manager, visibly upset, went backstage, and I followed to ensure she was okay. Fahad, being the gentleman he is, also came to check on her."

Hania shared that when they tried to continue the photo session backstage, the organizer stormed in, hurling insults, dismissing security protocols, and escalating the verbal assault.

Addressing the broader issue, Hania called out the organizers’ behavior and the challenges women face in male-dominated industries. "Being in a male-dominated field does not give anyone the right to assume they can get away with inappropriate behavior. We will stand up for ourselves," she asserted.

She concluded her message with an apology to her fans. "To everyone who came, I sincerely apologize. I love and appreciate each one of you, and I’m sorry for how things turned out," she wrote.

Hania’s statement has since sparked widespread support from her fans, with many condemning the organizers’ alleged behavior and praising the actress for standing up for herself and her team.

Hania has made a remarkable mark in the entertainment industry, becoming a household name through her diverse acting roles and captivating performances in TV shows such as Ishqiya, Titli and Mere Humsafar among many others. An avid concert-goer, she often speaks about the joy and energy she experiences at such events. Rumors of a relationship between her and Badshah began after Hania was seen at Badshah's concert in Dubai and posted photos of them together on Instagram as well.