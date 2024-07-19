Before Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show with her moves in these blockbuster songs

Shraddha Kapoor and team unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited Stree 2 on July 18. With all key players in the cast returning to reprise their roles for the second installment of the franchise, the intense yet hilarious trailer has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet. A stand out detail here, has been Tamannaah Bhatia's unmatched dance moves. Tamannaah being a part of Stree 2 was confirmed a while back when the teaser of the film had been shared, which also featured a blink-and-you-miss glimpse of the actor. Tamannaah Bhatia in stills from Stree 2, Aranmanai 4 and Jailer

It is unclear thus far, if Tamannaah's role in Stree 2 is limited to a dance number or will be further fleshed out. Irrespective, as we wait for Stree 2 to release on Independence Day, let's revisit some of the actor's most-loved dance numbers in recent years.

Achacho from Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah is very clearly in her era of embracing the horror genre. Earlier this year in May, she featured in director Sundar's Aranmanai 4, sharing screen space with Raashii Khanna. The film enjoyed a comfortable run at the box office minting about a ₹100 crores in box office collections. An absolute highlight however, was Tamannaah and Raashii setting screens on fire with their dance moves in Achacho. Though short-lived, Achacho enjoyed its moment in the sun as the internet grooved along.

Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Right off the bat, the kind of frenzy Tamannaah's wild hair and wilder moves created in Kaavaalaa from Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer (2023), will truly be near-impossible to replicate. For a good few months after the release of the song the internet was overflowing with attempted recreations of the catchy hook step. Of course, having a fit and fabulous Rajinikanth in the frame skyrocketed the music video's reach beyond measure.

Daang Daang from Sarileru Neekevvaru

Dressed in all-camo, Tamannaah can truly be seen having the time of her life in dance number Daang Daang from Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). With a catchy beat and easily replicable hook step, the song comes out as an absolute winner. Daang Daang also manages to aptly capture the crackling chemistry between her and Mahesh Babu.

Swing Zara from Jai Lava Kusa

Tapping into her sultry side, Tamannaah aces the choreography in Swing Zara from the Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusa (2017). What is most interesting about this song, is that the hook step from it, and what little can be seen of Tamannaah in the Stree 2 trailer, come off as rather similar. Is a call-back on the cards?

Special mention: Dhivara from Baahubali

In the face of the songs listed above, Dhivara from the Prabhas starrer Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) can't really be called a 'dance number'. It is more a depiction of the budding romance between Prabhas' Baahubali and Tamannaah's Avantika. That being said, certain snippets from the song feature Tamannaah in twirling, fluid movements, looking every bit perfect. Dhivara then, deserves a spot on the list for its aesthetic value.

Which is your favourite Tamannaah dance number?