Bhai Dooj 2024: Sonu Nigam, Dr Palash Sen, Tanishk Bagchi talk about their sisters and what the day means to them

Sonu Nigam: It should be Bhai-Behen Dooj Sonu Nigam and (right) Dr Palash Sen with their sisters

Sonu Nigam (centre) with sisters Meenal Nigam (right) and Teesha Nigam (left)

Why I’m proud of being a Hindu is because we don’t shy away from evolving. Given our progressive attitude, I feel it’s high time we start calling the festival Bhai-Behen Dooj, given the times we live in. Every festival and custom needs to evolve with time, which eventually leads to the evolution of society. I feel my sisters are worthy of worship too. Whenever we celebrate this festival, or even Raksha Bandhan, I make sure I touch their feet as my respect to them.

Aditi Singh Sharma: I plan to send across his favourite dessert

Aditi Singh Sharma with Abhishek Sharma

Actor Abhishek Sharma, my best friend's husband, is my brother and he means the world to me. We do celebrate festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj, but our celebration isn’t limited to specific days. We had a nice dinner a couple of days back. Given our busy lives, I plan to send across his favourite dessert and food to him tomorrow to celebrate Bhai Dooj.

Dr Palash Sen: Dahlia makes a special teeka every year

Dr Palash Sen with sister Dahlia Sen Oberoi

Bhai Dooj aka Bhai Phota for us Bengalis is a really special day, as my sister Dahlia (Sen Oberoi; lawyer) and I are not just siblings, but also best friends and each other’s confidants. I am grateful that our parents brought us up in such a beautiful way, where we are inseparable. Dahlia recites a poetry of Yam and Yamuna when she does the teeka to me. She makes a special teeka every year, either with kesar or chandan. Hum dono vrat arte hain jab tak teeka nahin hota, and then we eat together. She cooks some amazing food for me.

Tanishk Bagchi: Bhai Dooj helps me remind my sisters what they mean to me

Tanishk Bagchi with sister Reneesa Bagchi

Bhai Dooj is all about love, respect and a bit of ‘I’ve got your back’ energy. My sisters are my powerhouse of energy and strength, the ones who keep me grounded, yet lift me up whenever I need it. They’re my partners in crime, my secret keepers and my support system. Bhai Dooj is when I get to remind them of how much they mean to me, even though they know it already.

Nikhita Gandhi: I have fond memories of Bhai Phota

Nikhita Gandhi with brother Nitish

I grew up among a lot of cousins in Kolkata and we celebrate Bhai Phota there. As a kid, I would go to our cousins’ home and we would do the ritual. We would memorise a poem, Bhai Amar Bhai, and recite for our brothers. And then they would give us chocolates. That’s my fondest memory of the day. Now, this day gives us an opportunity to catch up or just pick up the phone and speak to each other. Nitish, my mama’s son, is my dearest brother.