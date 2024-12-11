'Aapko toh fayda ho gaya ghar lene ka': Diljit Dosanjh's hilarious mid-concert quip at building residents wins hearts

The India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour has a merry Diljit Dosanjh traversing the length and breadth of the country, raising one city at a time to their feet to his chart-busting tunes which embody his 'Panjabi aa gaye oye' spirit. Unsurprisingly, almost every concert of his is leaving fans both lucky enough to be inside the stadium as well as those catching up on their screens, with a grin plastered on their faces. Diljit's ability to pull a wholesome, viral moment out of literal thin air, never fails to catch everyone by surprise. Off late, his Pune concert from the tour has been getting a whole lot of attention for a hilarious little quip. A free Diljit Dosanjh concert? The Dil-Luminati star is all for it(Photos: Instagram/diljitdosanjh)

In the midst of belting out the evergreen Born to Shine, Diljit suddenly stopped mid-track, directly turning his attention to his left. Referring to the residential flats and its residents, Diljit directly addressed the lot with a big smile on his face, letting them know that he could very well see the flashlights they were shining from their balconies, in essence joining in on the concert.

Diljit said, "Jo flats mein se dekh rahe hain gaana accha lag raha hai? Tension mat lena 10 baje se pehle band kar denge. Saamne, woh phone se jo light dikha rahe hain flat mein se, aapko toh fayda ho gaya ghar lene ka". The crowd of course cheered right through his banter as after quite the cute mic drop moment, Diljit jumped right back into Born to Shine, starting with the lines 'paise-poose baare, billo, soche duniya / Jatt paida hoya bas chhaun vaaste'.

More recently, for the Dil Luminati Bangalore concert on December 6, Diljit had a way bigger moment up his sleeve. None other than Deepika Padukone jumped out of the pit, joining the star on stage. Fans and the internet, understandably, couldn't keep calm.

Seems like Diljit truly is a master of the arts when it comes to curating 'and the crowd goes wild' moments!