HTLS 2024: Ajay Devgn has a hilarious response to Akshay Kumar's take on their wedding anniversaries

The annual Hindustan Times Leadership Summit concluded its 3-day run, last night in New Delhi. Eminent faces from all walks of life graced the exclusive occasion, among whom were also actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Their camaraderie developed over the years was more than evident as they graced a sit down session with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times. Among major revelations — such as Ajay donning the director's hat for an Akshay-starrer — some personal anecdotes were also shared by the actors. One such stretch referred to Akshay's observations about how strikingly similar the timing of major life events have been for him and Ajay. Right from their careers to their weddings, certain similarities, just can't be overlooked. Akshay reflected, "Ajay's first film was Phool aur Kaante and my film was Saugandh. That time also we started together. And we got married also at the same time. He got married somewhere around 1999 and I (got married) in 2001...". Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna tied the knot around the same time(Photos: Instagram/ajaydevgn, akshaykumar)

Now at the time of Akshay speaking about Ajay's year of marriage, the latter casually shrugged his shoulders. The little move had the audience in splits. The reason? Husbands the world over are infamous for simply blanking when it comes to important dates, though on most occasions, they never really mean to!

Incidentally, this moment was a dead ringer for the season 6 episode from Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, which first aired back in December 2018. In a rare joint public stint, Kajol and Ajay graced the infamous Koffee couch, as the audiences got a very candid, raw and hilarious glimpse into the couple's marriage.

Now to clear all doubt, Kajol and Ajay had tied the knot on February 24, 1999. The point Akshay was trying to make was that their wedding dates were rather close, what with him tying the knot with Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001.