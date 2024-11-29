Ed Sheeran is coming back to India! Singer announces six-city tour in 2025

After a memorable gig in India, in March earlier this year, as part of the Indian leg of his - = ÷ x Tour, at the jam-packed Mahalaxmi Race Course grounds in South Mumbai, Grammy award-winning British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced he will be coming back to the country, for a two-week-long six city-tour, starting January 30, 2025 Ed Sheeran will perform in six Indian cities in 2025

The tour kicks off in Pune on January 30, followed by performances in Hyderabad (Feb 2), Chennai (Feb 5), Bengaluru (Feb 8) and Shillong (Feb 12) before concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15 at the Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram, which will see him perform in the Capital for the very first time.

"Every time I come back here, it feels more and more exciting. The metric that you would have measured success by back in 2014, I would have no idea that people liked my music here. It wasn't until coming here in 2015, that I realised for the first time, that people really like my music here. Whereas now, it's clear that India is my biggest market,” he had told us last time he was in India.

Earlier, this year Sheeran performed in front of a packed Mumbai crowd, and even brought out Diljit Dosanjh, where the two sang latter's hit song Lover.

Having launched the + - = ÷ x Tour in Dublin in 2022, Sheeran has performed about 134 shows across the globe as a part of the same tour. This upcoming run, alongside the European leg, marks the concluding chapter of his tour.

The tickets for the tour will go live on BookMyShow, on sale, from Dec 11 onwards.