Zayn Malik cancels show last minute, says his ‘voice just isn’t there', fans pray for the British singer's well-being

British singer Zayn Malik’s decision to cancel his Newcastle (the UK) concert at the last minute on Tuesday, December 3, has left his fanbase, the Zquad, divided. While some expressed heartbreak and frustration, others rallied to defend the former One Direction singer, citing his well-documented struggles with mental health and recent personal tragedies. Zayn Malik cancelled his concert in Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The cancellation was announced just moments before the 31-year-old, was scheduled to take the stage at O2 City Hall Newcastle, United Kingdom. According to reports, loudspeaker announcement informed attendees that despite the artist’s “fervent hope” to perform, the show was “no longer possible.” Fans were advised to contact their point of purchase for refund details. Malik addressed the situation shortly afterward in an Instagram Story, explaining the sudden decision. “I’m so sorry to do this but my voice just isn’t there at all tonight, and without it, there’s no show. I’m truly sorry to let you down, especially at short notice,” he wrote, adding,“I held onto hope until the very last moment. I’m hopeful with some rest tonight I’ll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle, love you all xx.”

Zayn Malik took to Instagram to explain why he cancelled his show in Newcastle

The announcement sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Some fans were visibly upset, feeling blindsided by the abrupt cancellation. “Security just told us they don’t know why Zayn cancelled Newcastle tonight, but he was here and just left??” one attendee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another posted, “Sat waiting for Zayn to come out in Newcastle and it’s been cancelled?? He was due on stage right now.”

Others, however, came to the singer’s defense. “People getting mad at Zayn for cancelling his Newcastle show is so wrong. The man has anxiety and has recently lost someone he grew up with for years. ‘Fans’ have lost all compassion,” one supporter tweeted.

Another urged patience and understanding, writing, “Sorry for everyone attending the Newcastle show for Zayn tonight. Please don’t say hateful words towards him; we don’t know what he’s going through.”

The cancellation adds an emotional layer to what has already been a poignant tour. During the opening night, Malik paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died aged 31, in October . The concert featured a memorial graphic honoring Payne and a symbolic moment where the lights flickered on and off during the encore.

Malik rescheduled his tour's original opening dates in Edinburgh due to Payne's funeral, which was also attended by his fellow One Direction stars Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. Payne died on October 16 of multiple traumas and 'internal and external haemorrhage' after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For Malik, the Stairway to the Sky Tour is a significant milestone — his first solo tour since leaving One Direction in 2015. Known for his battle with anxiety, Malik had previously avoided live performances, making his return to the stage a deeply personal triumph.

As the tour progresses, the polarizing reactions to Tuesday night’s cancellation highlight the intense connection between Malik and his fans—one built on both admiration and high expectations.