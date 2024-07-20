From Barzakh to Khoobsurat: Revisit Fawad Khan's 5 most iconic roles before the release of his new rom-com
Fawad Khan is rumoured to return to the Bollywood big screen alongside Vaani Kapoor. But before that happens, catch 5 of his best performances
After a long wait, beloved Pakistani star Fawad Khan is rumoured to return to Bollywood with a new rom-com, starring alongside Vaani Kapoor. After an 8-year hiatus from Hindi cinema, the star will allegedly be a part of this international project which will be entirely shot in the UK. As we eagerly anticipate his new release, we've compiled a list of his must-watch shows and movies to tide you over until then.
Barzakh
The actor was recently seen in Barzakh, a television show that was released on OTT platforms on July 19. Directed by Asim Abbasi, Fawad acts alongside co-actors Sanam Saeed and Salman Shahid in this heartwarming horror family drama. The story follows a reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children for his ‘third and final wedding’ with a bride who has been dead for over half a century. As they gather, the family confronts old grievances, while locals protest the shamanic wedding.
The Legend of Maula Jatt
If you're looking to see Fawad in a more thrilling and action-packed role, his character in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) is one for the books. The Pakistani-Punjabi action drama film was written and directed by Bilal Lashari. The cast includes Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi alongside Fawad, who plays a local folk hero on a mission to defeat his arch-nemesis and clan leader, Noori Natt.
Kapoor and Sons
If you haven't seen this yet, what have you been doing? Kapoor and Sons (2016) is a family drama written and directed by Shakun Batra. The story explores the everchanging dynamics between a dysfunctional family; the movie also stars names like Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, alongside Fawad who plays a closeted, homosexual character.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
One of his most popular Bollywood appearances, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) is a romantic musical that was directed by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while Fawad makes a special appearance along with Shah Rukh Khan. The story follows Anushka and Ranbir as Alizeh and Ayan who go through a one-sided, romantic situationship. Ali, played by Fawad, comes in as Alizeh's ex who wants to marry her. It's a nerve-wracking depiction of love in the friend zone and was Fawad's last Bollywood appearance.
Khoobsurat
Khoobsurat (2014), one of this generation's most era-defining romantic comedies, showcased Fawad as the embodiment of elegance. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Fawad stars alongside co-star Sonam Kapoor. The plot of the movie follows Sonam as Milli Chakravarty, a physiotherapist who navigates the highs and lows of working for a royal family in Rajasthan as she slowly falls in love with the family's quiet, brooding son — Vikram Singh Rathore who is played by Fawad.
As we eagerly await Fawad's return to the big screen, these must-watch shows and movies offer the perfect way to explore the star's talent and good looks.