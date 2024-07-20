From Barzakh to Khoobsurat: Revisit Fawad Khan's 5 most iconic roles before the release of his new rom-com

After a long wait, beloved Pakistani star Fawad Khan is rumoured to return to Bollywood with a new rom-com, starring alongside Vaani Kapoor. After an 8-year hiatus from Hindi cinema, the star will allegedly be a part of this international project which will be entirely shot in the UK. As we eagerly anticipate his new release, we've compiled a list of his must-watch shows and movies to tide you over until then. Barzakh to Khoobsurat: Fawad Khan's most iconic roles

Barzakh

The actor was recently seen in Barzakh, a television show that was released on OTT platforms on July 19. Directed by Asim Abbasi, Fawad acts alongside co-actors Sanam Saeed and Salman Shahid in this heartwarming horror family drama. The story follows a reclusive resort owner who invites his estranged children for his ‘third and final wedding’ with a bride who has been dead for over half a century. As they gather, the family confronts old grievances, while locals protest the shamanic wedding.

Fawad Khan as one of the sons

The Legend of Maula Jatt

If you're looking to see Fawad in a more thrilling and action-packed role, his character in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) is one for the books. The Pakistani-Punjabi action drama film was written and directed by Bilal Lashari. The cast includes Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi alongside Fawad, who plays a local folk hero on a mission to defeat his arch-nemesis and clan leader, Noori Natt.

Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022)

Kapoor and Sons

If you haven't seen this yet, what have you been doing? Kapoor and Sons (2016) is a family drama written and directed by Shakun Batra. The story explores the everchanging dynamics between a dysfunctional family; the movie also stars names like Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, alongside Fawad who plays a closeted, homosexual character.

Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra in Kapoor and Sons

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

One of his most popular Bollywood appearances, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) is a romantic musical that was directed by Karan Johar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while Fawad makes a special appearance along with Shah Rukh Khan. The story follows Anushka and Ranbir as Alizeh and Ayan who go through a one-sided, romantic situationship. Ali, played by Fawad, comes in as Alizeh's ex who wants to marry her. It's a nerve-wracking depiction of love in the friend zone and was Fawad's last Bollywood appearance.

Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat (2014), one of this generation's most era-defining romantic comedies, showcased Fawad as the embodiment of elegance. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Fawad stars alongside co-star Sonam Kapoor. The plot of the movie follows Sonam as Milli Chakravarty, a physiotherapist who navigates the highs and lows of working for a royal family in Rajasthan as she slowly falls in love with the family's quiet, brooding son — Vikram Singh Rathore who is played by Fawad.

Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat (2014)

As we eagerly await Fawad's return to the big screen, these must-watch shows and movies offer the perfect way to explore the star's talent and good looks.