Friday, Aug 09, 2024
#Instastyle: Birthday bash in B-town

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 09, 2024 03:51 PM IST

Birthdays are the best time to shower love! Take inspo from these actors how to ace it.

While Ankita Lokhande Jain shares a reel of Vikas Jain’s birthday celebration on Instagram, saying, “Aapke Vicky Bhaiyaa ki party thi...dhamakedar toh honi hi thi,” Mouni Roy wrote a heartfelt message for her better half. “Dear husband, you build the fantasy for me, not on the pages I love to read so much, but in real life, giving me my fairy, err, reality tale. I love you for all your perfections and idiosyncrasies. The best days of my life started when I met you, because you give me premature ventricular contractions every single day. Happy birthday, baby; I love you so... Love, wifey,” she wrote.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy
Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

Ankita with her husband Vicky Jain
Ankita with her husband Vicky Jain
News / HTCity / Cinema / #Instastyle: Birthday bash in B-town
