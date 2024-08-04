Is this the year of Sharvari?

A 100-crore blockbuster with Munjya, a global hit film on streaming with Maharaj that released on Netflix and now a potential superhit with Vedaa, it is definitely turning out to be the year of Sharvari! Stills from the movies Maharaj, Vedaa and Munjya(Photo: HTCS)

Being touted as the rising star of the industry who is not just a gorgeous beauty but also a phenomenally talented actor, Sharvari is the big discovery of 2024! In these three films, she has shown that she is one of the most versatile actors of her generation.

A still from the movie Munjya(Photo: HTCS)

In Munjya she played a Maharashtrian girl, embodying the evil spirit of Munjya, and also served us the dance song of the year Taras! In Maharaj, Sharvari played a Gujarati girl and charmed us all with her infectious smile and brilliant acting. Now in Vedaa, that is set to release on August 15th, she plays a Rajasthani girl, an underdog who stands up to make a brave stand against her oppressors. No other actor from her generation has given such variety with incredible acting in a single calendar year!

A still from the movie Maharaj(Photo: HTCS)

When contacted to speak about her rise and rise in Bollywood, Sharvari says, “I'm just grateful actually at this point for everything that has happened so far. Of course, my journey has not been a conventional one. I came into this industry, my first film didn’t do well and then I had to wait for 3 years because of the pandemic for my films to release and do well. So, I’m honestly just too happy right now to enjoy this moment. I decided to be an actor for the love of the craft. I'm a director’s actor and I submit to the story and that is my priority. I hope Vedaa now becomes a huge success. I’m very greedy. I want all my films to be hits!”