Jeh-Tamiur twin in tie dye co-ords for Mumbai touchdown with Kareena Kapoor mirroring the Pataudi princes' airport looks

Diwali was a breezy blue affair for the Pataudis. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh jetted off to the Maldives for a slightly different festive season celebration. Having spent Diwali week by the resplendent ocean, the family of four, well-rested, landed back in Mumbai to get back to their regular routines. Now while spotting the Pataudis at the airport isn't really that big of a deal in itself, this particular sighting is very, very special. Why you ask? Well in a rare instance Bebo opted to dress her boys Taimur and Jeh in matching ensembles. Jeh and Taimur twin in tie and dye co-ords for their airport look: Mom Kareena comes in close with her vibey button down

The brothers truly looked like they were coming back from a tropical dreamscape as they emerged from the gates of the Mumbai airport in a adorable little tie and dye co-ord sets. Now while Kareena wasn't exactly dressed in either a co-ord or a tie and dye set, she nevertheless matched her boys' vibes in a relaxed blue button down with neon palm tree motifs, still an evident nod to the tropical aesthetic. The shirt was paired with a pair of straight cut jeans, a slick top knot and dark glasses, making it clean and fuss free. Saif on the other hand however, appears to have very much missed the memo on this family moment, opting for a linen kurta set in an earthy brick red. As always, he had a book and some reading glasses in one hand, holding onto Tim Tim on the other, who now all grown up, was carrying his own backpack.

Saif and Bebo appeared to be in a hurry as they simply rushed out of the airport gates and right into their cars. Requests for a photograph by an onlooking fan were also politely dismissed.

Referring back to Saif, so much for a missed family fashion moment!