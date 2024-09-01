Lin Laishram reveals struggle with body dysmorphia: Shocking to see number of women asking me to lose weight

Actor-model Lin Laishram was recently left 'shocked' by the body shaming she encountered on social media, an experience so distressing that she felt compelled to share her feelings through an Instagram story. Lin Laishram

Subsequently, we reached out to Laishram regarding the online trolling and negativity. Addressing it, she tells us, "It was not the first time I faced body shaming from trolls. The comments have been a constant issue, and I wouldn’t stay silent. I’ve tried to respond kindly, explaining that everyone is different, and some people are naturally skinny. I’ve struggled with body dysmorphia for a long time, and now that I’m older, there are additional challenges as well."

What particularly surprised Laishram was the disproportionate number of women commenting on her body shape compared to men. "It was shocking to see the number of comments from women telling me to lose weight. For instance, at a big celebrity bash earlier this year, a seasoned actor asked me, 'Why don’t you workout?' Over the years, I’ve noticed that majority of such comments come from women," shares the 38-year-old, who is married to actor Randeep Hooda.

Laishram, who next features in the film Bun Tikki, finds this attention 'rude'. "I have worked out all my life, I was a sportsperson. When you get comments like that... it's unnecessary pressure on somebody. It's none of your business to tell someone to exercise, or troll or make fun of how they look. They say 'you are a part of the celebrity gang', but each one of us is also a part of the society; human emotions don't fade away."

In her Instagram story, Laishram stated, "I can still rock a ramp or a photoshoot, even if I'm overweight, and I refuse to conform to your narrow expectations."

Expanding on this, she says, "You can’t live your life trying to please everyone you meet; true happiness comes from within. I am content with my weight, and your ideal image of me doesn’t define who I am. My intention wasn’t to demean anyone but to highlight that the pressure being placed on me is unnecessary and unwelcome."