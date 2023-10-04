Lyricist Mehboob questions artistes recreating his songs: Kya aapki creativity khatam hogai hai?

Lyricist Mehboob gave Indian music industry superhit albums like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Rangeela among others and still continues to create original music. While he is enthusiastic about working in this industry even after decades, he is unhappy to see how quantity has taken over quality. “There is a lot of impatience, not just in the artistes but also in the audience. Musicians wants to create music as fast as they can, and audience wants to consume something new every now and then,” points out the lyricist who recently collaborated with Singer Kunal Ganjawala and composer Ishwar Kumar for their new track Naina Chhalke Lyricist Mehboob has penned songs for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Rangeela

With the passing time, he is trying to adjust to the changes of the industry, however Mehboob shares that “the trend of remixing songs” is something he finds hard to accept. He explains, “This indicates that musicians do not want to give enough time to a specific piece. All they do is, pick up a classic, add some beats to it and re-release it. I want this to stop. Un cheezo ko kyu choona jo already classic hain,” he questions the new generation.

Among the songs that have been remixed was a song of his, titled Humma Humma. Mehboob tells us that when he heard it for the first time, “The first question that came to my mind was Why would you do it? Kya aap humse zyaada humaare gaane ko samjhne lage? And even by recreating it, what have you achieved. I want to ask these artiste kya aapki creativity khatam hogai hai ya aapka khud par se confidence khatam hogya hai ya aap bas kaam se bezaar hogae hain and are doing music only for the sake of it. When we do not know what will work and what won’t, why are we scared to create new and original songs,” he adds.

He further talks about how even today, music lovers as young 15-17 year old come to him and appreciate the original version. “Wo tab paida bhi nahi hue the jab humne wo gaane banaae the. Still, when I ask them, ‘which version do you like more’, their answer is, ‘the original one’,” he shares.

Mehboob says while change is inevitable, our effort as part of the music industry should be to create original music. “We are such a resourceful nation and we can never run out of talent. But jo chal raha hai, chal raha hai. We are what we are because of people and if they are liking this kind of music, toh main unki marzi ke aage chup hun. Agar humaari audience ko hi ye pasand aaraha hai, toh hum kya karsakte hain,” he ends

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON