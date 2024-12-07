Nagarjuna joins Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya for 1st temple visit after wedding; trolls ask ‘kiski biwi hai bhai’

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya began a new chapter in their lives this week. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding with their family and friends in attendance on December 4. Chaitanya’s superstar father Nagarjuna shared the good news with fans the next day via social media. Along with wedding pics of his son and daughter-in-law, Nagarjuna shared, “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. 🙏.” Well, yesterday Sobhita and Chaitanya made their first public appearance at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, also known as the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The newlyweds were accompanied by Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna with son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala

A video of them applying tilak on their heads has now gone viral on social media. In this clip, as Sobhita applies tilak on her forehead, her father-in-law holds her hair back. Nagarjuna is now being trolled by netizens, with some asking who the newly-wed groom is. Under the comment section of the video shared by another portal, one such social media user asked, “Why is he behaving like he is her husband and not a father in law,” whereas another netizen wrote, “kiski biwi hai Bhai?” Another such comment read, “😂😂why this couple can't roam alone without father😂😂😂😂.”

Netizens react to Nagarjuna, Sobhita and Chay's temple visit

Pointing out Nagarjuna’s gesture, another troll opined, “It was absolutely unnecessary to hold her hair back like that when she was just putting the tilak on her forehead😂😂😂😂😂,” whereas a netizen asked, “Ye kiski biwi hai... ?😂😂 Hair touch🤣🤣.” However, there were some fans who slammed these shocking comments. For instance, one individual explained, “Guys chill.. there is nothing wrong in a father in law caring for his daughter in law.. no one commented like this when Sam posted a pic hugging him.. I'm also equally mad at this new relationship of Chay but there's seriously nothing wrong with what Nagarjuna did and he's definitely a sweetheart father for doing so.. Respect!”

Well, we wish Chaitanya and Sobhita, along with their family, all the love as they embark on a happily ever after!