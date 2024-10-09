Navratri 2024 | From Saumya Tandon to Arjun Bijlani: Celebs soak in festive fervour

From fasting to feasting, TV stars are celebrating Navratri in their own unique ways. They share with us how they honour traditions while balancing their busy lives. Saumya Tandon and Arjun Bijlani.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon loves celebrating Navratre in different cities.

Navratri is a festive time in our house. While I don’t fast, I definitely feast! Every day, we make something special — my favourite is homemade aloo poori. One day it’s chole poori, the next it could be pav bhaji. It reminds me of my childhood days when we’d watch garba in town. I love visiting different cities during Navratri and exploring pandals.

Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar reveals he fasts every navratre.

I’m fasting for all nine days of Navratri, sticking to fruits and avoiding foods like sweet potatoes. We perform puja at home daily, whether it’s Amavasya, Poonam or Navratri— it’s all the same to me. I believe strongly in these traditions. Normally, I love playing garba, but with promotions for my film, I won’t be able to attend dandiya events this time. The film is doing great in theatres, and I’m thankful for God’s blessings. Even though fasting during the promotions will be tough, I’m determined to do it.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani talks about teaching his son importance of traditions.

Last year, I fasted all nine days, but I’m not sure if I’ll manage it this time. I’ll give it my best shot, though. Navratri carries such a divine energy, and the blessings of Maa Durga are felt everywhere. At home, it’s a family affair. Neha, my mum Shakti, and I ensure that Ayaan learns the importance of our traditions. We do puja together and involve him in the rituals. It’s fulfilling to pass these values on to him and keep the festive spirit alive in our home.

Jatin Sarna

Jatin Sarna gets nostalgic as he talks about navratre memories

I didn’t fast much growing up in Delhi, except for the last two days, but now that I’m in Mumbai, I’ll try to follow the full ritual. I avoid non-vegetarian food during these nine days, and we celebrate Ashtami, so I’ll stick to that. I have a Mata Rani idol at home in Mumbai, and I plan to do the morning puja. It’s a nostalgic time with the start of the festive season. I’m also shooting with Salman Khan for Sikandar, so I’ll see how well I can maintain my diet, but the childhood memories of Kanjaks and getting halwa and chana are strong.

Dipshikkha Nagppal

Deepshikha Nagpal talks about her memories of festival.

I won’t be fasting this year due to a busy shooting schedule, but in the years when I wasn’t working, I’ve always fasted. My mum also fasts, and she continues to do so with unwavering devotion — it’s truly inspiring. Even though I can’t do the same this year, her dedication keeps me connected to the spirit of Navratri. I try to pass that connection to my kids too, as Navratri has always been special to me. I remember I used to play garba a lot, but after becoming a public figure, things changed. Now, when I attend events and see others dancing, I can’t help but think, ‘When will I get to play again?’ I miss it so much — the energy, the music, the joy — it’s all so vibrant. Even though I can’t participate as much, I still cherish the festive spirit.