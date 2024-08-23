New song celebrates wrestler Vinesh Phogat's spirit on her 30th birthday, focuses on women's empowerment

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the women’s 50 kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being 100 grams over the weight limit on the day of the final match left the country shocked. Though the Indian wrestler didn’t get a medal, she emerged as a winner for all back home. Now, ahead of her birthday on August 25, a few musicians have come up with a song to celebrate her spirit. Titled Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari), the rap number has been composed by Gourov Dasgupta and sung by Deedar Kaur. Besides being a statement on the strength and resilience of women, the song is also an anthem for women who battle judgment and criticism. Vinesh Phogat

A still from the music video

“Our song is an ode to women power and their indomitable spirit to be emerge as winners despite all odds. The term ‘Sau gram’ not only resonated with Vinesh’s story, but also with women in general, as they have the spirit to reach for the skies despite all odds. As someone raised by a single mum, and being a single dad to my seven-year-old daughter, this hit very hard,” says Dasgupta.

Gourov Dasgupta

He adds that the song was penned in a day by Rajesh Manthan. “Then, I reached out to Deedar, who pulled off both the rap and Sufi parts with so much ease. My partners Ashish Joshi and Vivek Raicha also put forth their creative inputs. The song was ready in three hours. Vinesh’s spirit kept me driven throughout the process. Hence, we decided to release it on August 25 to mark her birthday,” the composer shares.

The single has been dropped by Juju Baby Music, founded by Vivek Raicha and Ashish Joshi, alongside Dasgupta, which operates under the banner of Artium Originals. Dasgupta adds, “As a musician, I’ve never attempted anything like this. I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together with so much honesty.”