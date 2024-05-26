 Sidhant Kapoor’s tribute to Black Panther fame Hollywood composer John Ashton Thomas - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi
Sidhant Kapoor’s tribute to Black Panther fame Hollywood composer John Ashton Thomas

ByDeep Saxena
May 26, 2024 10:07 AM IST

After his indie song Beparwah on Ruskin Bond, singer-composer Sidhant Kapoor is looking forward to the release of the international album Gateway to India

After his indie song Beparwah, composed on a poem penned by writer Ruskin Bond, singer-composer Sidhant Kapoor is looking forward to the release of the international album Gateway to India, for which he had collaborated with Hollywood composer-conductor late John Ashton Thomas.

Sidhant Kapoor in Abbey Road Studio, London during the recording of Gateway to India album
Sidhant Kapoor in Abbey Road Studio, London during the recording of Gateway to India album

The grandson of late singer Mahendra Kapoor, the 33-year-old says, “Through a music label, I got in touch with Thomas, who contributed to the Oscar-winning score of Black Panther (2018) and worked on more than 160 other films. We made six compositions between November 2020 to September 2021 via video calls. Unfortunately, he passed away on October 4, 2021. After that, everything was put on hold, and then we decided to bring out the album as a tribute to the legend.”

Kapoor recorded the songs in London. He says, “A year later, we recorded a song at the iconic Abbey Road Studios where legendary bands and singers have recorded their albums. We paid tribute to Thomas. Also present with us was the musician’s daughter Holly and our conductor Gavin Greenaway, who have been associated with films such as The Dark Knight (2008) and Interstellar (2014). Last year, we recorded the Indian part in Mumbai.”

Kapoor, who has composed and sang for international TV shows and operas, including the feature film

Sidhant Kapoor paying tribute to late composer John Ashton Thomas
Sidhant Kapoor paying tribute to late composer John Ashton Thomas

Ms. Marvel (2022), says, “The album is a testament to the fusion of Indian music on a grand scale, seamlessly blending the richness of traditional Indian instruments with the grandeur of a western orchestra. Now, it also immortalizes the last compositions of a Hollywood icon which music company founder Andrew Sunnucks made possible.”

He adds that he is working on a music composition with a difference. “It’s the first electronic tabla created by London-based musician Kuljit Bhamra, and we are collaborating on a project,” the musician says.

Besides international collaborations, he is looking forward to working on Indian projects as well. “I have composed songs that have been sung by singers Ruhan Kapoor (father), Swaroop Khan, Puja Thacker and Jatinder Singh. I am open to films, series and even Indie songs I composed Ruskin sir’s poem Slum Children at Play which took seven years to come out. I enjoy singing but composing gives me another high. During my long conversations with Dadaji he told me to keep learning good things on your journey. I have made that my mantra and am working towards it. I am in no hurry!” he adds.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Sidhant Kapoor’s tribute to Black Panther fame Hollywood composer John Ashton Thomas
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
