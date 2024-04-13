Unexpected exits: Shows sent packing after happy renewals

In the world of television, the journey of a show from renewal to cancellation can be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for both creators and fans alike. Despite the elation and relief that comes with securing another season, some shows find themselves facing an unexpected and untimely demise. And that was the fate of some shows recently. Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled will not return

Bupkis

Bupkis will not return for the second season. Comedian Pete Davidson has confirmed that he has opted not to continue with his semi-autobiographical comedy, which had previously been renewed for a second season. “I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” Davidson said in a statement, adding, “After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished.”

While You Were Breeding

The series was cancelled in September 2023 — after 10 episodes were already filmed for the first season. The Kristin Newman hour long comedy series was based on her memoir. It was believed that it will be shopped at some other streamer, but nothing has happened on that front.

Bumper in Berlin

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin was cancelled despite the fact the show was previously renewed for a second season. The spinoff of the Pitch Perfect film franchise originally debuted in November 2022 and was renewed in January 2023. According to Variety, the decision was made to cancel the series as the ongoing strikes in Hollywood meant that production was not able to begin as originally scheduled. The series saw Adam Devine return as Bumper Allen.

61st Street

The series got a two-season order when it was originally picked up in 2019. After filming episodes for both seasons, the network announced in January 2023 that it would not air the new content.

Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled is not getting saved after all. The network has decided not to proceed with Season 2 of the comedy series, from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman. It was earlier renewed for a second season. Harris revealed in June that Season 2 was supposed to start filming in early July of last year but production was delayed due to the WGA strike.