Zaeden on his wedding to Nina Sharma: Having the right partner is the biggest collaboration of one's life

Musician Sahil Sharma aka Zaeden got the opportunity to open for the American pop band Maroon 5, at their recent concert in Mumbai. This opportunity came at the heels of his recent wedding with DJ Nina Sharma, and he admits that she is his lucky charm: “Nina and I have been together for the last 7 years and it feels special being out there as a married couple publicly. I feel that having the right partner is the biggest collaboration of one's life. Hopefully I get more opportunities like these, since she is my lucky charm.” Zaeden on his wedding to Nina Sharma(Photo: Instagram)

Zaeden and Nina got married in the last weekend of October and he insists that while he has loved all the female attention that has come his way, he is enjoying this commitment all the more. “I just wanted to be honest and authentic with my fans, because that's something I've always done. I have shared my biggest wins, my highest highs and also my lowest lows with my fans. This is the next chapter of my life and honestly, I was a bit nervous about the reaction, but everyone has been so kind and she also been getting so much love and positive energy. So, I'm very happy about that,” he says.

Ask him about their musical connection and how she reacts to his music and Zaeden shares, “She doesn't speak in Hindi, but it is always fun to get her perspective on my music. Getting married to her was one of the most crucial decisions of my life and I am very happy that now I get to share my life with Nina.”

On the professional front, the musician recently released his new single Deewana, which he had performed at the Maroon 5 concert too, and he is excited about it. “It's honestly my best song till now. This is something that really sounds special, and I remember getting this kind of feeling when I made Tere Bina. The core emotion of the song is nostalgia, the 90s Bollywood kind of era. Even the styling and visuals is in that space,” he says.