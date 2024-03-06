A mirror wall to create visual interest by blending modern and Victorian eras

A gentle breeze causing your curtains to flutter in the wind as the big French windows overlook the city’s skyline with twinkling lights and the low hum of people trying to get home - this is what city dreams are made of. However, the concentric circles of finding an apartment that is spacious and affordable, while living in the city, don’t always intersect. It is usually the case of finding one or the other. Causing people to stop and stare(Instagram)

If you don't want to give up on your big city dream, you could try tricking your mind’s eye. The best way to do this is to incorporate mirrors into your home decor as they reflect natural and artificial light, brightening up the space. This can give the illusion of openness and airiness. When strategically placed, they can enhance the depth perception of the room.

A unique blend of mirrors and frames

Now, using modern mirrors with clean lines and an industrial look is an aesthetic several people want to adopt in their homes, add a touch of whimsy and personality with ornate mirrors and Victorian-era frames.

Interior Designer Punam Kalra suggests a few easy tips and tricks to create a conversation-starting mirror wall.

Mix and match textures

Mirrors take a different aesthetic with the different kinds of material used, so don't restrict yourselves to only metal frames. Look for mirrors made with wood, stone, marble, macrame, bronze or more. It will lend a tinge of versatility to your settings. You can also explore variants like distressed wood, fluted wood, brush-painted metal, rough-cut stones and more to let the textures underline the character of the space. You can also add tiny shelves with statues and sculptures for some depth to an otherwise blank wall.

Blurred timelines

While making a collage of mirrors on the wall, use an assortment of fillers to make it more interesting. Bring in antique and embellished pieces along with contemporary ones with clean lines. This combination will create a timeless style so that you don’t need to stick to a particular aesthetic. With the addition of interesting-looking photo frames, you can use modern and old-timey photos as well. They need not be related to you as it is supposed to create visual interest.

Add a touch of green with vines and plants to the wall

Play of proportions

Collages aren't meant to be monotonous. They look best with a varied mix of shapes, from fuller and rounder pieces to leaner, more delicate ones. An easy way to go about this is to use three varying sizes of mirrors, which will catch the attention of the onlooker. Develop a harmonious balance with the inclusion of candelabras, vines, frames with and without photos.

Tell a story

Having too much variety in a collage can come off as chaotic. So, bring a thread of similarity through the different elements. You can use this wall to tell a story of your life - the places you have visited and people you have met. From painting and murals to knick-knacks you’ve picked up from your travels, and floral carvings, dried flowers and more.