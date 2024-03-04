Décor: Give your home a botanical makeover

You would agree that there's something so serene about being in a garden. And if you can't go to one everyday, you can bring a sense of that indoors! The Botanical trend is hot on the home décor radar in 2024. It involves transforming your living space with a wash of greenery to banish stress and inculcate aesthetic beauty in your home. A study that looked at the physiological and psychological advantages of having this greenery around, found that viewing the hues brought about a definite physiological relaxation. Plants also are a great way to flaunt the quiet luxury trend. Here are interesting ways to channel that vibe in your house, without breaking the bank… Go with the botanical home décor trend that is soothing as well as aesthetically-pleasing (Pexels)

Plants all around

Maximalism with plants is never a wrong thing so place pots and planters in any shape in your living room. Plants are said to improve air quality and also aid mental health as they reduce stress and can improve focus. Go with spider plants, jade, lavender, ferns, money plant or anything else that is easy to manage.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Choose succulents

Succulents are perfect for home environments as they thrive in dry conditions and are easy to care for. Go with a jade plant, panda plant, echeveria or burro's tail.



Upholstery to match

Having shades of green in the upholstery and furnishings adds to the trend (Pexels)



To keep with the green theme around, have sheer leafy-hued curtains or even dark green cushions or upholstery on the sofa. The hue is associated with soothing and tranquil vibe.

In the bathroom

Who says you can't have plants in the bathroom? Considering it's a retreat-of-sorts, place your plants around with low-maintenance green plants like snake plants, syngonium and alocasia.





Go vertical

Touches of greenery look just as pretty on walls and shelves (Pexels)



If you have no space to place pots on the floor or in corners, go vertical. Create a floating shelf on the wall of your hall or in the balcony or just place little money plants in bulbs and hang them around.





