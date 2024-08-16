Monsoon makeover: Redo your balcony for the rainy season

With lush greenery, relentless downpours and cool breezes outside, the monsoon season has brought a refreshing change in the environment. However, amidst the heavy rains and humidity, maintaining your balcony becomes a challenge. Here are some tips to redo your balcony to protect and create a cosy place to enjoy evening gatherings with friends and family. Revamp your balcony with these tips while also waterproofing it this rainy season.(Shutterstock)

Weather resistant furniture

Invest in materials like treated wood with anti-rust coatings to make your furniture more durable.(Shutterstock)

Opting for materials like anti-rust coatings and treated wood can help add a stylish to your balcony while also being durable withstanding the water. Investing in waterproof cushions and covers for your balcony chairs and couches is also a great option as they can be removed and dried quickly.

Plants

Add hanging plants to prevent waterlogging and save space.(Shutterstock)

Adding plants to your balcony can add a green lush to your balcony and make you feel refreshed. However, as much as plants thrive during the monsoon, too much water can be damaging. Adding plants with good drainage and layering the pebbles underneath can also help prevent waterlogging. Choosing hanging plants will help save space and make your balcony visually pleasing to the eyes.

Waterproof Floor

Waterproof your floor to avoid it being slippery during rain.(Shutterstock)

Rains can make the floor slippery and cause damage in the long run. Opt for outdoor rugs that are made from materials like polypropylene, which are water-resistant and easy to clean to protect the floor. Installing interlocking deck tiles or rubber mats is also a good option to prevent slipping and add an extra touch of style to your balcony.

Lighting

Waterproof string lights for a cosy ambience.(Shutterstock)

Investing in waterproof LED candles and string lights is a great option for creating a cosy and warm ambience on your balcony for evening gatherings and snacks while you enjoy the downpours.

Personal Touches

Add waterproof curtains to your balcony; a budget-friendly option.(Shutterstock)

Add a hint of your personal touch to the balcony like waterproof cushions and throws along with your favourite decor items that are waterproof. Adding waterproof curtains is a budget-friendly option while remaining stylish. This will lighten up the place as you enjoy your revamped balcony during the rains.