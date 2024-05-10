Wall art trends that liven up your home space

Bring together panels in wood with a similar background scheme (Pexels)

Group wood panel frames together

Looking for a clean aesthetic? How about grouping a few wood frames together? Either go with a few light frames that will blend well with your home or just mismatch the woods from light to dark for an elegant look.



Motivational wall frames make for a daily affirmation (Pexels)



Positivity at one go

Don't look at those motivational messages on your phone any more. Have them right up on the wall above you so that you see them every time you are in the room. The words make for positive daily affirmations and lend a neat vibe to the space as well. Do a whole wall or put one or two of your favourite lines up.



Triptychs

A set of three associated art works or photos is another hot décor element. You can have the frames side by side to sort of flow into each other, place them vertically (if that does justice to the photos) or just do an asymmetrical layout.





A geometric design imparts a timeless visual appeal (Pexels)



Geometric art

Circles, triangles, intersecting circles, cuboids, rectangles.. the choice is immense here. Geometric art makes for a nice way to complement wall colours while also not overpowering home design. Go with dual colour palettes for maximum effect.



Textures add depth and dimension to the wall(Pexels)



Textured canvas

Make a statement with this tactile trend. Textured art adds depth and warmth to the wall. For a minimalist look, go with a white waves design or bring in a power contrast with a black and white or cream combination. Go with dark shades for a larger wall.