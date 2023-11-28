Hands-free to pockets: How sarees are becoming functional

The timeless elegance of the saree, a garment that has epitomised charm and grace for generations, continues to evolve with the creative ingenuity of contemporary designers. With its versatility in draping styles and the ability to exude sophistication in any setting, the saree has undergone a modern makeover, blending tradition with functionality. Functional and utility sarees are having a moment

Renowned fashion designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Amit Aggarwal have redefined saree drapes, infusing them with innovative designs. However, while honouring the purity of traditional draping, these designers have added a functional aspect to this classic attire.

Functionality and convenience

Pallavi Singh, a fashion content creator, says, “While sarees are still a part of daily wear in rural India, the urban elites wear them on occasion. One of the main reasons why most women can’t wear the saree daily, despite wanting to wear it every day, is because they are terrible at making the pleats. Some others find it tedious and time-consuming. Therefore, pre-stitched or utility sarees with pockets are becoming more popular among these women.” Riddhi Jain Satija of Studio Medium has introduced a range of hands-free sarees, resonating with many for their hassle-free wear. These sarees eliminate the need for constant adjustments to the pallu or the use of safety pins, appealing to those seeking convenience without compromising on elegance. Whereas, designer Diksha Khanna has introduced unconventional elements such as denim fabric and the inclusion of pockets.

Ananya Kumar, from the label ATBW, innovates by crafting pre-draped sarees with pleat-securing buttons. Her emphasis on contemporary twists on sarees, especially in black and white hues, defines her unique connection with patrons and establishes her brand’s identity.

“While we continue to cherish the saree, its newer avatars speak to a generation seeking both tradition and convenience,” concludes Kumar.